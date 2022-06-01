RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business  >  International

7 countries with the best healthcare systems in Africa

Authors:

Emmanuel Abara Benson
7 countries with the best healthcare systems in Africa
7 countries with the best healthcare systems in Africa
  • Business Insider Africa presents 7 African countries with the best health care systems.
  • This list is based on Numbeo's health care index.

We are all familiar with the saying health is wealth. It is undoubtedly one of the most underrated sayings in the world. But that's only until someone falls ill and needs medical attention.

Recommended articles

READ: 5 African countries with the best quality of life index scores

And we all need medical attention by the way. That's exactly why the topic of quality healthcare systems is an important one.

Across Africa, healthcare systems are generally sub-standard compared to other parts of the world. Little wonder millions of Africans prefer to seek medical attention abroad, in what has best been described as medical tourism.

READ: These 6 countries have the highest unemployment rates in Africa

It's important to stress that one of the most unfortunate things about medical tourism by Africans is the capital flight aspect that comes with with it. And just to show you how serious this problem can be, a recent balance of payment data by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) shows that Nigerians spent a total of $11.01 billion on medical tourism over the past 10-11 years.

Now, the fact that millions of Africans prefer to seek medical treatment abroad does not mean Africa's heath care sector is totally in shambles. However, some African countries have better heath care systems than others. Soon, we shall be focusing on seven of such African countries with the best health care systems. This is based on Numbeo's health care index.

READ: 9 most expensive African countries to rent a one bedroom apartment, based on property price to income ratio

Do note that Numbeo defines the health care index as "an estimation of the overall quality of the health care system, health care professionals, equipment, staff, doctors, cost, etc."

Below are 7 African countries with the best health care systems, based on the aforementioned indicators.

  1. South Africa: Has a health care index score of 63.97.
  2. Kenya: Has a health care index score of 63.40.
  3. Tunisia: Has a health care index score of 56.54.
  4. Algeria: Has a health care index score of 52.88.
  5. Nigeria: Has a health care index score of 48.49.
  6. Egypt: Has a health care index score of 47.01.
  7. Morocco: Has a health care index score of 46.69.

READ: 9 most expensive African countries to rent a one bedroom apartment, based on property price to income ratio

Authors:

Emmanuel Abara Benson Emmanuel Abara Benson Emmanuel Abara Benson is an experienced business reporter and editor with over five years work experience. He covers corporate Africa, analysing some of the continent's leading companies and the economies in which they operate.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Here are the 5 worst cities to live in Africa, according to Economist Intelligence Unit report

20. Lagos, Nigeria — Africa's largest city, Lagos has huge gulfs between its rich and poor, with many Nigerians wealthy from the oil industry living right next to those stricken by poverty.

10 African countries with the largest foreign exchange reserves

10 African countries with the largest foreign exchange reserves

Here are the top 10 best African countries to invest in this year

Here are the top 10 best African countries to invest in 2021

The top 5 highest paid African leaders

Here are 15 of the highest paid African leaders in 2021.