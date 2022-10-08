8 African countries shaking off European influence by trading under African regulations

According to its manifesto, the fundamental aim of this organisation is to defend the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence of its member states; accelerate the political and socio-economic integration of the continent; promote and protect common African positions on issues of interest to the continent and its peoples.

One way this has been achieved is through the creation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AFCFTA). AFCFTA is one of the 13 flagship projects of Agenda 2063: The Africa We Want, of the African Union.

This initiative was founded to eliminate barriers to trade in Africa, and significantly boost intra-Africa trade, particularly trade-in value.

Drawing inspiration from the European Union Free Trade which has fostered economic growth in the entire European continent, AFCFTA also wishes to maximize the potential of African Trade and create policies that reduce tariffs and increase returns.

AFCFTA was created in Kigali, Rwanda on 21 March 2018, where 44 countries signed the AFCFTA, 47 signed the Kigali Declaration, and 30 signed the Protocol on Free Movement of People.

AFCFTA was slated to be launched in phases and according to a recent report, the development is slowly but surely coming to fruition.

The launch of the Guided Trading Initiative was held on October 7, 2022, in Accra, Ghana. There, AfCFTA Secretary-General, Wamkele Mene, noted that some countries have been exceptional in showing readiness to start trading under the AfCFTA.

Below are the 8 countries he listed:

Egypt Kenya Ghana Rwanda Tanzania Cameroon Mauritius Tunisia