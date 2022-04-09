8 best paid survey sites for Africans in 2022

ySense

According to Gig Hustlers, ySense is a website and online community with multiple earning options. This website is legit and pays you to answer questions, watch videos, and complete simple tasks and surveys. Skilled Africans can make a decent income on this website with an established legitimate reputation without national barriers.

Sign up to complete a paid survey, whether you're in Nigeria, South Africa, Cameroon, Tunisia, Kenya, Ghana, or Angola. While some survey qualifications vary by location, everyone has an opportunity. Furthermore, you can earn $1.25 and more on your first survey.

Swagbucks

According to Money Tamer, Swagbucks is one of the oldest, most reputable, and highest-paying survey websites worldwide. This well-established website is easy to navigate on a desktop or laptop and offers points and rewards in various ways. With access to the internet, Africans can earn a decent income on this website with motivational points.

You get paid to shop online, watch videos, browse websites, answer questions, and complete surveys. While there are no barriers on this website, you'll get a $5 bonus for signing up and earn over $50 for completing a survey.

PaidViewpoint

According to Ebiz Facts, PaidViewpoint is an established website known to pay users for completing surveys online. This reliable website offers varieties of money-making opportunities for completing online surveys. In addition, skilled Africans can earn points and trait scores for every completed review or survey on the website.

This website pays a $1 sign-up bonus and $25 for referral cash out wherever you are on the African continent. Furthermore, you can earn more on surveys on PaidViewpoint if you get your trait score among the top ten users.

SurveySavvy

According to Dollar Financials, SurveySavvy is legitimate and pays users for completing a survey with instant cash out. This website has been an online survey panel since 1999, offering users cash rewards for answering questions. Skilled Africans can earn a decent income on this website with an exceptional reputation in quick payments without excuses and delays.

You get paid for signing up, inviting friends, and completing an online survey. This website pays users in USD without location discrimination making it an ideal opportunity for Africans considering the exchange rate.

Toluna

According to Nerd Wallet, Toluna is a trusted and reliable site with money-making survey categories for users on the internet. Furthermore, this popular and established website offers profiles and longer surveys for cash rewards.

Wherever you are on the African continent, it's time to earn cash from the comfort of your home. This website pays you for testing products, answering questions, and completing surveys. Furthermore, you get 500 points for signing up and earning more with referrals without national barriers.

Mobrog

According to Surveystor, Mobrog is a German survey company established in 2008 and available on the African continent. This website is legit, reliable, easy to navigate, and offers rewards for completing surveys online. Skilled Africans can benefit from the platform by providing answers to questions without unnecessary distractions.

You'll conduct a large-scale market survey for cash rewards on this platform with various bonuses. The platform offers users $1 for referrals and starts making money after clicking the confirmation email link.

Triaba

According to Paid from Surveys, Triaba is a legit and accessible platform for users to take an online survey for cash rewards. This platform is a popular income site with an easy-to-navigate interface with rewards for users. With the internet, Africans can earn dollars from this Norwegian company by providing answers to questions.

You get paid to complete surveys regardless of your nationality. You can fill out a quick survey for money from Rwanda, Ethiopia, Egypt, DR Congo, etc. So if you're looking to earn some dollars online from various locations on the African continent, this survey website is for you.

Timebucks

According to the Maverick, Timebucks is a legit site with various ways to make money online. This reliable platform offers easy earning opportunities by doing simple tasks in your spare time. Africans can benefit from this platform by taking up the challenge.

If you want to make money online with a bit of research and answers to questions, it's time to make money. Timebucks pays you to watch videos and take a list of surveys based on your profile and interests. While rewards vary by location, there is a prize for every winner.

Conclusion

Now that you know the best paid survey sites for Africans, consider each of them carefully before selection. You can earn a decent income on paid survey sites like ySense, Swagbucks, timebucks, PaidViewpoint, Toluna, Mobrog, etc. Paid survey sites offer money-making opportunities and rewards for answering questions. Now it's time for Africans to explore paid survey sites for a desirable income without barriers.

