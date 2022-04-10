8 best paying jobs in Africa

1. Software Development

According to Glassdoor, software development is a lucrative and high-paying job on the African continent. With the high demand for software development jobs in Africa, African developers are getting full-time jobs that pay as high as $107,731 per year.

The job involves developing, designing, supporting, and deploying software to customers. Furthermore, these developers design application systems and ensure smooth operations. In addition, they create, analyze and test computer programs and software that solves a specific problem.

2. Marketing

My Job Mag defines marketing as one of the highest-paying professions in Africa. So if you're wondering which valuable skill set is in high demand in Africa, consider the marketing industry. Whether in Nigeria, Ghana, or South Africa, marketing jobs are in high demand with a massive salaries.

According to Glassdoor, the average salary of a marketer in Africa is $111,154. The job involves analyzing demographics and promoting services and products to audiences. Furthermore, the job involves promoting ideas to target customers to increase revenue and business growth.

3. Agriculture

According to Mckinsey, Agriculture is Africa's largest economic and highest paying sector with rewarding opportunities. With the increased demand for food and services in Africa, agriculture is a lucrative sector. While the industry requires farm management, business research, food production, and consultancy work, employees earn $60,000 annually.

Agricultural engineering is the highest paying career in agriculture where you need to solve problems with scientific solutions. However, commercial farmers earn up to $90,000 per year, and animal health care employees get $24,000.

4. Mining

A report by Ventures Africa said mining accounts for 20% of Africa's economic activity and is one of the highest paying jobs on the continent. As a result, mining is lucrative in Africa, with scientists, surveyors, geologists, engineers, and drillers benefiting massively from the sector.

Mining engineering is the most lucrative field in this sector due to mineral extraction and its economic impact. Furthermore, economics, science, geology, and engineering are the highest paying fields in mining, with an average annual salary of $72,000. Miners are responsible for the design, planning, operation, safety, and management of mines.

5. Information and Communication Technology (ICT)

According to Afrowave, the Information and Communication Technology industry is lucrative with many high-paying jobs. This industry is heavily technical, and Nigeria accounts for 82% of Africa's information and communications technology market.

The highest-paid areas of ICT include technical architecture, mathematics, and business analysis. Furthermore, the most sought-after ICT jobs include computer science and information system management. While this profession requires an artistic and creative brain, it pays $52,000 per year.

6. Chartered Accountant

According to Go Study, chartered accounting is a high-paying job with demand usually exceeding the availability of qualified people. Many corporations and businesses are always searching for chartered accountants, justifying the rewarding career on the list.

While becoming a chartered accountant requires discipline and sacrifice, it is hugely rewarding, especially in Africa. Besides, the average salary of a chartered accountant in Africa is $51,637 and requires four years of academic study in most African universities. Furthermore, you need three years of educational training to become a certified accountant.

7. Banking and Finance

According to Consultancy Africa, the banking and finance industry is a lucrative and high-paying job on the continent. While the report further discloses that Africa's banking sector has a bright prospect worldwide, there are various careers in the industry. The industry requires employees with a degree in accounting, economics, or actuarial science.

Furthermore, financial management, finance, investments, securities, and insurance are major areas in the banking industry. But the Analysts sector is the highest paying career in the industry, with an average annual salary of $49,200.

8. Transportation and Logistics

According to Small Starter, the transportation and logistics industry is worth billions of dollars in Africa. Therefore, this industry offers lucrative opportunities and high-paying jobs in the African continent. While companies in this field hire graduates from all fields due to its supply chain orientation, it is a lucrative business idea.

A career in this field requires solid knowledge of engineering, architecture, construction, and logistics management, and it is one of the highest-paying jobs in Africa. An average transportation and logistics manager in Africa earns $33,600 per year. In addition, you can earn as a strategic planner or distributor between suppliers and customers.

Conclusion

Now that you know the best-paying jobs in Africa, it's your turn to decide whether you need a career change or not. Whatever you decide, ensure you consider your options carefully. You can benefit from the high-paying jobs in Africa, from software development to marketing, chartered accountant, transportation, and logistics. These jobs are lucrative and offer money-making opportunities with massive rewards for sacrifice and discipline. But don't just choose a career for its money-making potential. Instead, consider selecting the right fit for you.

*The views expressed in this article are the views of a contributor at Business Insider Africa. It does not represent the views of the organisation Business Insider Africa.

