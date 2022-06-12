8 profitable side hustle ideas for user experience designers in Africa

The highlighted side ideas are courtesy of insightful analysis from reliable sources such as Ux Design World, User Experience Planet, User Interface Design and others.

Run a Workshop

According to Nielsen Norman Group, user experience workshops are locations where designers engage in intensive collaborative sessions to solve problems. Furthermore, the workshop enables professional designers to progress, and Africans can generate an income. This passive income idea is for you if you have a dedicated studio or space and can engage talents in hands-on activities and idea generation.

These activities allow participants to achieve an actionable goal, and Africans can make money by charging attendance fees. Besides, helping other professional designers progress can attract new businesses and boost your credibility and personal brand.

Teach Online

According to UX Design World, becoming a user experience mentor and teaching online is profitable and ideal for making money in the industry. Skilled African user experience designers with proficiency in the field can earn a decent passive income by sharing knowledge online.

This side hustle idea is rewarding if you can create online courses, host webinars, and teach others about User Interface and Experience Design (UI/UX). The idea is to prepare teaching materials and film the video classes to generate passive income online. Besides, you can sell online courses related to user experience design online on platforms like Skillshare and Coursera.

Design and Sell WordPress Themes

According to webfx, designing and selling WordPress themes is a lucrative money-making idea for user experience designers. While WordPress theme design is lucrative, African user experience designers can make money with creativity in the industry. If you're creative and can create, design, and sell WordPress themes, you can earn a decent income with this side hustle idea.

ThemeForest, TemplateMonster, and WordPress Theme Directory are marketplaces to sell theme designs for lucrative rewards. Besides, Elementor Pro 2.0, Themes Generator, PageLines, iThemes Builder, and TemplateToaster are tools that streamline the theme design process.

Start Freelancing

According to SpringBoard, building a portfolio and offering freelancing services as a user experience designer is lucrative. With freelancing, African user experience designers can benefit from the time and income flexibility, continuous growth, and location independence. It is a great side hustle and a quick way to earn passively in the industry without a national barrier.

So whether you're in Nigeria, Cameroon, South Africa, Ghana, or Kenya, freelancing your user experience design skills is profitable as a side hustle. Besides, Indeed, LinkedIn, Fiverr, and Upwork are a few platforms African user experience designers can generate income by offering freelancing services.

Start Consulting

According to The Designer Ship, a user experience consultant is a designer offering business consulting to companies and individuals in the niche business. These professionals brainstorm product ideas and features and develop user experience strategies, and Africans can benefit.

If you deeply understand the end-user and can help clients achieve goals for improved UX design, this side hustle idea is for you. The idea is to make money by explaining user behavioral psychology to clients and auditing websites, software, apps, and other products for the user experience. Besides, starting a consulting side hustle is affordable and does not require upfront payments.

Sell Digital Products

According to User Experience Planet, selling digital products and design elements is lucrative, especially with the advent of globalization. Skilled African user experience designers can make a decent income selling digital products. This side hustle idea is for you to design and sell audio and video files, Photoshop effects, design elements, and icons.

With new and aspiring user experience designers searching for design elements, Africans can generate a passive income without hassle. Whether you're self-employed, working for a large firm, or a design agency, selling digital products is profitable and can generate a passive income.

Start Blogging

According to User Interface Design, blogging is one of the fastest ways to generate passive income remotely in the user experience industry. Skilled Africans proficient in user experience design can make money by putting their experience into written words.

If you can explain different aspects of user experience design in written words, blogging could be the perfect side gig idea for you. Remember that blogging requires adopting the best strategies to increase traffic and boost brand awareness for desirable results. The idea is to increase traffic and establish yourself as an authority to earn passively with blogging.

Start a YouTube Channel

According to Creative Bloq, starting a YouTube channel is lucrative, with endless money-making opportunities for talented user experience designers. African user experience designers can make money on the video platform by teaching UI design, sharing UI tips, and marketing courses.

If you can create videos and leverage the internet for followers, you can earn a decent income with this side hustle idea. Besides, you can make money with paid sponsorships, AdSense, and affiliate marketing.

Conclusion

African user experience designers can make money in the industry by running a workshop, teaching online, and designing and selling WordPress themes. With freelancing, consulting, selling digital products, and blogging, you can earn a decent income. Skilled Africans proficient in user experience design can earn a passive income with these side hustles, but consider extensively researching each point. Now you know the most profitable side hustle ideas for user experience designers in Africa, it's time to decide and earn a decent living.

