9 African countries with the most expensive prices of bread, according to available stats

Emmanuel Abara Benson
If you eat bread, as most people do, then you must have noticed that the price of the beloved staple has gone up dramatically overtime. In Nigeria where this writer is based, the price of bread (500g) has jumped 42% between 2017 and Q1 2022, according to data made available by the country's National Bureau of Statistics. Unfortunately, Nigeria is not the only exception.

In the 2014 eBook "Bread in Africa" which was co-authored by Diane Lyons and Catherine D'Andrea as seen on Springer Nature, it was established that bread is a widely-consumed staple in Africa. Across cultures, the food is consumed in many different ways. Some people eat it during breakfast and some at dinner. As such, it is always in demand.

The huge demand is perhaps the primary reason why bread prices keep skyrocketing. But beyond that, other macroeconomic factors are also driving prices up. For example, factors such foreign exchange constraints and the occasional global supply chain strains can present challenges.

As you may have heard, experts (including The World Bank) have warned that the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian conflict could potentially exacerbate the food crisis in Africa and elsewhere. The war will particularly impact bread prices in Africa. That's because a lot of the grains, including wheat, which are used for breadmaking in Africa are imported from Ukraine. The war-torn country, alongside the aggressor Russia, are among the world's largest wheat producers and exporters. And with the war raging in Ukraine and sanctions piling on Russia, wheat export from that region is uncertain in 2022.

In the meantime, as all brace ourselves for possible increases in bread prices, let's also talk about the current prices. Below are the nine African countries where a loaf of fresh white bread (500g) is most expensive to buy. This list if courtesy of Numbeo, a leading global database of consumer prices.

  1. Nigeria: A loaf of fresh white bread (500g) costs an average of $1.12 in Nigeria.
  2. South Africa: A loaf of fresh white bread (500g) costs an average of $0.98 in SA.
  3. Ghana: A loaf of fresh white bread (500g) goes for an average price of $0.79 in Ghana.
  4. Mauritius: A loaf of fresh white bread (500g) goes for an average price of $0.71 here.
  5. Egypt: A loaf of fresh white bread (500g) goes for an average price of $0.60 in Egypt.
  6. Morocco: A loaf of fresh white bread (500g) goes for an average price of $0.50.
  7. Kenya: Here, a loaf of fresh white bread (500g) costs an average of $0.47.
  8. Algeria: A loaf of fresh white bread (500g) goes for an average price of $0.16.
  9. Tunisia: A loaf of fresh white bread (500g) goes for an average price of $0.13.

Emmanuel Abara Benson is an experienced business reporter and editor with over five years work experience. He covers corporate Africa, analysing some of the continent's leading companies and the economies in which they operate.

