RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business  >  International

A woman is most likely to be your boss in any of these African countries

Victor Oluwole
A woman is most likely to be your boss in any of these African countries
A woman is most likely to be your boss in any of these African countries
  • According to the International Labour Organization, women are more likely to have managerial jobs in Africa than in other parts of the world.
  • Globally, Togo led the pack, with more than 70 per cent of all managerial positions filled by women.
  • Women are most likely to hold managerial positions in human resources, administration, finance, marketing, or public relations.

How much power women hold in the corporate world is always a hot topic, and now research has revealed the top countries in the world where your boss is more likely to be female.

Recommended articles

In a study by the International Labor Organization (ILO), researchers studied the male-to-female ratio of big business managers in countries around the world and found that Togo led the pack with more than 70 per cent of all managerial positions filled by women, closely followed by Nigeria and Jordan.

The highest-ranking European country is Belarus, in rank 13, with 50.5 per cent of female managers. The numbers also show that only 13 out of all countries reporting these figures to the ILO between 2016 and 2020 have achieved gender parity in leadership positions.

Generally, Eastern European countries and former Soviet Republics score high in the ranking, as do African and Caribbean nations. The study also notes that women are most likely to hold managerial positions in human resources, administration, finance, marketing or public relations – areas the organisation defines as business support functions.

While the study shows that more women are involved in more senior roles than they have been in previous years, it also highlights the progress yet to be made. At the bottom of the list are countries like Yemen, Pakistan and Algeria, where only a fraction of bosses are women. Overall, the bottom list is occupied by countries in or around the Middle East and North Africa.

Victor Oluwole Victor Oluwole Head and Editor at Business Insider Africa
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Lagos is noted as the fastest growing economy in Africa, but living condition in the city is below acceptable standard.

10 African cities with the highest cost of living in 2022

50 Cent and Mo Abudu both looking to develop a Hushpuppi movie project

Is Hushpuppi movie rights in safe hands or should movie lovers begin to panic?

Naira-Dollar

See the reason why the Nigerian Naira dropped from N900/$1 to N680/$1 in just a few days

Inside billionaire Bill Gates’ trip to Nairobi

Inside billionaire Bill Gates’ trip to Nairobi