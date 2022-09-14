RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business  >  International

Africa is losing 15% of its GDP to climate change despite having the lowest greenhouse emission of any continent

Chinedu Okafor
Climate Change in Africa
  • Africa is losing 15% of its GDP to climate change
  • Africa is hard-pressed to contribute $1.6 trillion to the fight against climate change 
  • Africa releases its five key pillar strategy to combating climate change

Africa is facing some financial shortcomings owing to the effects of climate change. According to the African Development Bank (AFDB), the continent is losing around 15% of its total GDP due to natural disasters brought about by erratic temperatures and odd weather patterns.

Africa is currently bearing the wrath of man-made damage inflicted on the earth. Greenhouse emission is exposing the earth’s atmosphere to more heat than it should take in. The results are aggressive droughts, floods, and cyclones.

The chief economist of the AFDB; Kevin Urama disclosed the broadening disparity between Africa’s climate change relief funds and the cost of damage, at the International Cooperation Forum, held in Egypt. “African nations received around $18.3 billion in climate finance between 2016 and 2019.” He said.

MR. Urama highlighted the fact that Africa is losing 5-15% of its GDP, despite only contributing 3% of total global emissions. Regardless, the continent is hard-pressed to contribute $1.6 trillion between 2020 and 2030 to meet its Nationally Determination Contributions; a commitment by each country in the United Nations to fight climate change.

“These sums reflect how the crisis is. Climate change affects Africa severely, while the continent contributes to only 3% of global emissions. The global community must meet its $100 billion commitment to help developing countries and African economies to mitigate the impacts of climate change and to adapt to it. Investing in climate adaptation in the context of sustainable development is the best way to cope with the climate change impacts, adding that gas must remain included in the continent’s plan for the gradual transition to clean energy.” He concluded.

Speaking at the Forum, Egyptian Environment Minister Yasmine Fouad highlighted Egypt’s National Strategy for Alignment for both climate mitigation and adaptation. She said it had five key pillars. The first is to adopt a low greenhouse path. The second is the adaptation and how best to make the communities more resilient. The third and fourth are focused on how to protect coastal zones and have more accessibility and availability of water, and the fifth is the need for developing more smart and integrated concoctions and that's the stereotype of a strategy on climate.

