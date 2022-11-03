RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business  >  International

"Africa is open for business," the continent’s leaders tell investors and business leaders from around the world

Victor Oluwole
  • Speaking to investors, the continent's leaders say they hope to surpass the $100 billion threshold in investment interest.
  • This was disclosed at the 2022 Africa Investment Forum Market Days being held in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire.
  • The three-day forum has drawn investors and business leaders from around the world to participate in boardroom sessions that could lead to transactions worth billions of dollars.

African leaders have announced to global investors and business leaders present at the 2022 Africa Investment Forum Market Day that are open for business.

The three-day forum, which began yesterday, has drawn investors and business leaders from around the world to participate in boardroom sessions that could lead to transactions worth billions of dollars.

Following a plenary session, the continent’s leaders laid out the region’s vast potential and invited global investors to seize investment opportunities.

The Market Days 2022 theme, Building Economic Resilience Through Sustainable Investments, reflects the urgent need to attract greater inflows of private capital into business and investment across Africa.

In his opening statement, President of Cote d’Ivoire Alassane Ouattara, represented by Vice President Tiemoko Meyliet Koné, expressed the hope that Market Days 2022 would break the $100 billion threshold in investment interest.

Ouattara acknowledged the wave of threats African countries continue to face, saying, “African countries are once again facing external shocks because of the war in Ukraine, with heavy economic, financial and social consequences”

“The current crisis makes us even more vulnerable to food insecurity, Ouattara said, adding that “this is paradoxical for a continent that has 60% of the world’s arable land and abundant and youthful manpower.’

The African leaders present had the opportunity to pitch their countries as investment destinations. They included Ethiopia’s President Sahle-Work Zewde; Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo; President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe; Vice President of Liberia Jewel Howard Taylor; Tanzania’s Vice President Philip Mpango; José Ulisses Correia e Silva, Prime Minister of Cabo Verde; and Prime Minister Patrick Achi of Cote d’Ivoire.

