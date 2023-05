Africa's most valuable companies in 2023: A look at the top 250 companies

The combined market capitalisation of the top 250 companies has fallen from $701 billion to $561 billion since last year's survey, which is below the record $948 billion achieved in 2015. Although the 2022 figure represented a strong recovery from the low of $556 billion recorded in 2020, many companies enjoyed a temporary bounce from the release of pent-up demand.

The lion's share of this year's fall is due to big drops in the value of South African stocks, from $488 billion to $375 billion over the past year. The position of South African companies within the pan-African corporate landscape is particularly interesting. Stock values on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) have tumbled in dollar terms over the past year through a variety of factors, including the falling value of the rand, the underlying weakness of the South African economy, and the impact of low infrastructural investment on power supplies and transport reliability. This is reflected in the survey, with the number of South African entries in our Top 250 falling from 133 last year to 96 in our 2023 rankings.

Despite continued weak economic growth in South Africa, the country's 96 corporations listed in the table of the continent's Top 250 companies completely dominate it, taking 67% of its entire value this year, with a combined market capitalisation of $375bn out of the $556bn total for the Top 250. Nine of the top ten slots in the table are filled by South African companies, with only telecoms company MTN Nigeria intruding into a perfect ten, while 15 out of the top 20 are South African. Of the remaining five, three are Nigerian and two Moroccan, which fairly reflects the balance of power in the overall table.

Internet and multimedia company Naspers retains the top position with a market capitalisation of $81 billion, up from $50 billion last year, although still down from a high point of $104 billion in 2021. Naspers also has the highest net income by a long way, with $12 billion, ahead of Anglo-American Platinum with $2.7 billion. However, analysts have suggested that some of the company's operations may have little room for growth in its domestic market.

This ranking was compiled with a methodology based on market value at the end of March 2023. The 250th position in the rankings was achieved with $394 million in 2018, but that figure fell this year to the $229 million valuation of Cleopatra Hospital in Egypt.