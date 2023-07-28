ADVERTISEMENT
Africa's smartest cities: Top countries embracing urbanisation and technology

Victor Oluwole
Cairo, Egypt
  • IMD Smart City Index 2023 highlights the top African countries driving smart city initiatives.
  • Cairo, Algiers, and Cape Town lead the pack, driving urban technological advancements.
  • These nations embrace technology for sustainability, shaping Africa's smart city revolution.

As the world enters a new era of urbanisation, smart cities are emerging as beacons of progress, embracing technological innovations to create sustainable and efficient urban environments. The IMD Smart City Index 2023 provides valuable insights into the cities at the forefront of this transformation.

Although African cities are gradually making their mark, a select group of nations stands out in driving Africa's smart city revolution. Let's explore the 9 African countries in the IMD Smart City Index 2023, paving the way for a tech-driven and sustainable future.

1. Egypt - Cairo (Global Ranking: 108) Leading the charge, Egypt's Cairo emerges as Africa's smart city vanguard. A fusion of history and technology, Cairo embraces modernity to enrich the lives of its citizens and shape a smart future.

2. Algeria - Algiers (Global Ranking: 123) As a rising star, Algiers in Algeria captures hearts with its smart urbanisation initiatives. An epitome of sophistication, the city seeks harmony between nature and innovation.

3. South Africa - Cape Town (Global Ranking: 125) Embracing a tech-driven landscape, Cape Town shines as a beacon of modernity in Africa. Its enchanting blend of smart solutions and breathtaking scenery creates an unparalleled living experience.

4. Morocco - Rabat (Global Ranking: 126) Fusing tradition with technological advancements, Rabat in Morocco takes centre stage as a smart city icon. Sustainability and digital transformation form the bedrock of its urban brilliance.

5. Kenya - Nairobi (Global Ranking: 131) Africa's heartbeat of innovation, Nairobi, is a testament to the continent's smart future. A tapestry of connectivity and progress, Nairobi envisions an inclusive and dynamic urban haven.

6. Nigeria - Lagos (Global Ranking: 132) Nigeria's bustling Lagos boasts a dazzling skyline and a smart urban tapestry. The city's vibrant spirit embraces digital ingenuity, fueling boundless possibilities for its citizens.

7. Nigeria - Abuja (Global Ranking: 133) Abuja, the epitome of contemporary elegance, embarks on an ambitious journey towards smart city greatness. Seamlessly blending technology and aesthetics, Abuja is a marvel of urban sophistication.

8. Tunisia - Tunis (Global Ranking: 137) Tunis' enchanting charm takes centre stage as a smart city trailblazer. A masterful fusion of heritage and innovation, Tunis unlocks a world of possibilities for its residents.

9. Ghana - Accra (Global Ranking: 138) With a flair for the future, Accra elevates the smart city narrative in Africa. Empowering its citizens through cutting-edge technology, Accra fosters a thriving urban renaissance.

