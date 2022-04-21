Angola Stock Exchange is finally set for its first IPO 8 years after it was established

In a statement released via its website, Banco BAI explained that both Sanongol and Endiama E.P will collectively issue 10% of their shares during the IPO. The shares will be priced at $41.75 each, bringing Banco BAI's valuation to $972 million.

Business Insider Africa understands that equities trading on the Angolan bourse was initially planned to start in 2015. However, the country had to repeatedly postpone commencement due to a recession that was ravaging the economy.

According to Bloomberg, Angola finally exited its recession in 2021, even as global ratings agency, Moody's, upgraded its credit score. More so, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has projected that the country's GDP would expand by 3% this year.

The Angolan Government now hopes that the IPO would open up the country's equities market to an influx of foreign investors.

It should be noted that Africa remains one of the most attractive destinations for emerging markets investors.

There are about 29 stock markets located across the continent of Africa. Some of the best performing ones among them are: Lusaka Securities Exchange, Ghana Stock Exchange, Malawi Stock Exchange, Johannesburg Stock Exchange, The Egyptian Exchange, Nigerian Exchange Group, etc.