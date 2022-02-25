RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business  >  International

Another blackout looms in Kenya as Kenya Power workers threaten strike

Kenya Power workers have threatened to strike
Kenya Power workers have threatened to strike
  • The workers are protesting against Kenya Power's plan to lay off as many as 2,000 staff.
  • Kenya Power resorted to laying off the staff in a desperate bid to cut cost and make up for lost revenue following a 15% reduction in electricity tariff.
  • The impending strike would plunge Kenya into its second blackout in two months and this would be damaging to the country's economy.

Kenya is at the verge of being plunged into a major blackout following threats by workers at the East African country's national electric utility firm, Kenya Power, to embark on a strike.

The workers are protesting against Kenya Power's plan to lay off as many as 2,000 staff, or 20% of the company's workforce. Local media reported that the company resorted to this course of action in a desperate bid to cut cost and make up for lost revenue following a 15% reduction in electricity tariff back in January.

Kenya Power first hinted at plans to trim down its workforce back in January this year, with Acting Managing Director Rosemary Oduor quoted in a memo to have said: “the company, because of low attrition rate, has an ageing and expensive workforce resulting in staff cost growing at nearly twice the rate of revenue growth”.

Meanwhile, the workers who are protesting under the aegis of the Kenya Electrical Trades and Allied Workers Union (Ketawu), said that management failed to consult with them prior to adopting the plan.

Also, there are indications that Kenya Power plans to replace the expensive, older staff by employing 830 younger staff who will collect lesser pay. This is yet another reason why Ketawu has warned Kenya Power's management to rescind its decision to lay off the ageing employees.

“The management is hereby advised to withdraw its proposal dated January 24, 2022, to pre-empt massive withdrawal of labour or otherwise until the constitutional rights of workers are respected and actualised,” Ketawu said in a public notice.

READ: Furious Kenyans blast Kenya Power after grid failures plunged the East African country into darkness

If the aggrieved workers eventually embark on a strike, Kenya would be plunged into its second nation-wide blackout in two months. And according to Business Daily, this would be very damaging to the country's economy.

Recall that just last month, major grid failures resulted in power outages across major cities, including Nairobi. The development had inevitably effected the business activities of many big and small companies.

Authors:

Emmanuel Abara Benson Emmanuel Abara Benson Emmanuel Abara Benson is an experienced business reporter and editor with over five years work experience. He covers corporate Africa, analysing some of the continent's leading companies and the economies in which they operate.

