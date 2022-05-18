RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business  >  International

Bamba, a pan-African fintech app focused on small businesses, has just secured $3.2million in seed funding

Authors:

Victor Oluwole
getbamba
getbamba
  • The round was led by venture capital firm 468 Capital.
  • Other participating investors include Presight Ventures, Jigsaw VC, and high profile angels Mato Peric, Leonard Stiegeler, Laurin Hainy and Thomas Stafford.

Bamba, a mobile-first enterprise software for micro-merchants in Africa, has secured $3.2m in seed funding to scale its app and build its team. Venture capital firm 468 Capital led the round with participation from Presight Ventures, Jigsaw VC, and high profile angels Mato Peric, Leonard Stiegeler, Laurin Hainy and Thomas Stafford.

Recommended articles

Bamba, founded in 2022 by serial entrepreneur and investor Bastian Gotter, is a mobile application focusing on simple tools for merchants to manage their customers, record stocks, receive payments, and access cash advances against their future cash flow.

Bastian Gotter co-founder & CEO, Bamba
Bastian Gotter co-founder & CEO, Bamba BI Africa

Commenting on the raise, Bastian Gotter, Founder & CEO of Bamba, said, “We truly believe entrepreneurship is essential to prosperity, so we make running a small business easier by building mobile-first small business software for Africa. This investment allows us to scale the platform and the team and gives us access to insights from our high calibre of investment partners.”

Micro, small and medium-sized enterprises account for 90 per cent of all businesses in sub-Saharan Africa and contribute more than half of all jobs. In 2021, registered and unregistered merchants accepted over $250 billion in mobile money payments, recording rapid growth. The mixture of receiving/paying out cash or mobile money creates new complexities for merchants; however, it also creates opportunities to further digitalise business payment and record-keeping processes.

This digitalisation process has the potential to vastly improve access to credit, one of the most significant hurdles preventing the growth of small businesses in Africa. The IFC estimates Sub-Saharan Africa's small business credit gap at $331 billion, and Bamba's mobile application sits at the heart of the digitalisation process, improving both the payments experience and the access to credit for micro-merchants.

According to the CEO, Bamba is currently in stealth mode and will use the new capital to build out its mobile product offer, scale its engineering team and expand its user base across 12 sub-Saharan African countries with high mobile money penetration.

Authors:

Victor Oluwole Victor Oluwole Head and Editor at Business Insider Africa

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote seeks to raise an additional $1.1 billion to complete his refinery project by 2023

aliko-dangote

8 African countries where Rihanna plans to launch her luxury Fenty Beauty products

Rihanna

Here are the top 10 cities in Africa where the most rich people live

Mapped: The Top 6 wealthiest cities in Africa

Top 10 African countries with the highest corporate tax rates

Why the new global tax agreement is a welcome development for Africa