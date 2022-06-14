Best African countries for entrepreneurs in 2022: Top 10 rankings

The Entrepreneurship Index evaluates a total of 100 economies based on a wide range of factors to create an overall “best countries for entrepreneurship” index, including innovation, competitiveness, infrastructure, labour skills, access to capital, and openness for business.

According to the report, South Africa tops the local ranking for the best African countries to be an entrepreneur. With a highly-skilled workforce, competitiveness and openness for business, the country has the second-largest economy in Africa, after Nigeria, and is also unarguably the most industrialised nation in sub-Saharan Africa.