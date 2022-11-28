RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business  >  International

Burundi’s president reaches out to the Tanzanian Bank CRDB for the formation of a female and youth led economy

Chinedu Okafor
Evariste Ndayishimiye and Samia Suluhu Hassan
  • The president of Burundi is looking to foster a female and youth led economy.
  • He has called on the Tanzanian financial institution CRDB to create empowerment schemes for female and young Burundians.
  • CRDB has existed in Burundi for a decade now and is synonymous with making an impact in the country.

Africa has a boisterous youth population that is not being utilized enough.

The youngest population of any continent resides in Africa, and this human capital is key to building a very prosperous economy.

Coupled with a female population eager to participate in economic activities at every level, from the grassroot level to public office, Africa houses a people that could transform the continent’s state from one of the poorest on the globe to the richest.

With knowledge of this, the president of Burundi, Mr Evariste Ndayishimiye, has invited CRDB Bank to initiate programmes that empower women and young people within the country.

His goal is to create an economy that largely involves the contribution of women and young people.

The president made the call after he received a delegation of CRDB Bank’s officials, led by chief executive officer Mr Abdulmajid Nsekela.

CRDB, a Tanzanian bank has experienced success since coming into Burundi. It was revealed to the president that the foreign bank which has been in the country for a decade now has provided financial education and services that have changed the lives of Burundians in numerous ways.

“We are grateful that Tanzania participated to a great extent in achieving peace in Burundi and now you are coming to make progress together for the benefit of the country and the entire East African Community (EAC),” said President Ndayishimiye.

The president also lauded his administration for allowing smooth operations of the Tanzanian bank in Burundi. He noted that it was due to this cooperation that CRDB Bank’s Burundi subsidiary was now a profitable entity.

“We will focus on the use of technology to be able to include more Burundians in the formal financial system. I am pleased that our plan to use Agency banking has continued to do well, and now, we have more than 600 agents who help provide services to our clients,” the president added.

Chinedu Okafor
