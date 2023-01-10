Chicken remains the most popular dish among Kenyans, both online and offline

The data also revealed that pizza, burgers, and alcohol were popular choices among Kenyans. Furthermore, there has been an increase in the number of Kenyans trying Indian and Eastern European cuisines.

The food delivery business saw a significant boost in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, as restrictions on hotel and restaurant operations were in place for months. Online food deliveries in Kenya are expected to continue increasing, with market and consumer data platform, Statista, projecting that the number of users in the meal delivery segment will reach 25.1 million by 2027, while revenue is projected to reach $377.90m (KES 46.6 billion) by 2023.

These findings are consistent with a report from the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), which estimates that at least 45 million Kenyans frequently consume chicken, with 27.6% of the total population said to eat chicken once a week.