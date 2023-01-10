Chicken remains the most popular dish among Kenyans, both online and offline

- Chicken is the most popular dish among Kenyans, as confirmed by data from Bolt's 2022 end-of-year report.
- Pizza, burgers, and alcohol are also popular choices among Kenyans, and there has been an increase in the number of Kenyans trying Indian and Eastern European cuisines.
- Online food deliveries in Kenya are expected to continue increasing, with revenue projected to reach $377.90m by 2023.
Kenya's love for chicken has been confirmed once again with the release of data insights from Bolt's 2022 end-of-year report. According to the data, chicken was the most ordered item on the Bolt Food platform, with over 30,000 orders placed throughout the year. Chicken was also the most ordered food by Kenyans online in 2021, solidifying it as a popular and beloved delicacy among the population.