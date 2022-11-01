RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business  >  International

Dangote cement grows by 6.2% in revenue as the company lauds the exploration of alternative energy sources

Chinedu Okafor
Alhaji Aliko Dangote
Alhaji Aliko Dangote
  • Dangote cement recorded a 6.2% growth in Q3 of 2022.
  • The company's CEO noted that using alternative fuel sources aided in revenue growth.
  • Dangote is also commissioning the use of previously dormant cement plants. 

Good news for Nigerian business conglomerate Dangote as his business continues to flourish.

Read Also

Despite the rising inflation and interest rate for Q3 of 2022 in Nigeria, Dangote Cement experienced an increase in the volume of cement it sold by 6.2%, recording 20.8metric tons of sales.

The CEO of Dangote Cement, Michel Puchercos, announced during the weekend while presenting the third quarter results to the Nigerian Stock Exchange. He also mentioned that using alternative fuel sources has shown significant promise in cutting down production costs.

He stated, “To mitigate the impact of the significant increase in energy and AGO costs, we are strengthening our efforts to ramp up the usage of alternative fuels. So far this year, we have co-processed 101,553 tonnes of waste representing a 77% increase over 9M 2021.

We are on track to commission our Alternative Fuel feed system at Obajana lines I and V, and Ibese line II in November. In addition, we are ramping up our investment in Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), to reduce our AGO usage”

Dangote Cement has recorded an increase in revenue of ₦1,177.3B, up 15.2% compared to last year, according to the CEO.

To increase production, Dangote Cement re-commissioned its power plant at Okpella and is making huge strides in deploying grinding plants in Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire.

About two weeks ago, the company also won back its license to operate its Obajana Cement plant, located in a small district in the north-central region of Nigeria, from the state government which had seized the property over an alleged purchase malpractice. Read the story here.

Africa’s largest cement factory, Dangote Cement produces around 51.6 Mta across Africa.

The company also has a production capacity of 35.25Mta in its home market, Nigeria. Obajana plant in Kogi state, Nigeria, is the largest in Africa with 16.25Mta of capacity across five lines while the Ibese plant in Ogun State has four cement lines with a combined installed capacity of 12Mta.

Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

University of Ibadan

Top 8 highest-ranked African Universities heading into 2023 (Africa's Ivy League)

aliko-dangote

Dangote Refinery will cut Ghana’s fuel imports and reduce pump price, says NPA Chief Executive

Jack Dorsey and Elon Musk.Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue/Joe Raedle/Getty Images

As Elon Musk finalized his Twitter deal, Jack Dorsey launched a beta for his new social-media company

Naira Denominations

5 important things to know about the Central Bank of Nigeria redesigning the Naira