Dangote cement uses only 24 hours to record N332 billion in trade value, with the prospect of more growth

Chinedu Okafor
Invasion of Dangote Cement (Daily Post)
  • Dangote gains 332 billion on the Nigerian stock market.
  • Dangote cement tarded at N240.00 per share and had a market capitalization of N4.089 trillion.
  • The use of alternative fuel sources could ramp up even more growth. 

The largest cement manufacturers in Sub-Saharan Africa recorded N332 billion in just one day of trading.

Recommended articles

On Wednesday, November 3rd, 2022 Dangote Cement closed the trading session at N240.00 per share and N4.089 trillion in market capitalization. Dangote’s stock grew by 8.84% the previous day to close at N240 per share from N220.5.

These numbers helped push the Nigerian exchange (NGX) all-share index to close strong. This rise in stock value is attributed to the growth Dangote cement recently posted.

The new stock numbers for Wednesday were against the previous day’s numbers which came in at N220.50 per share and N3.757 trillion worth of market capitalization, demonstrating a significant rise in stock value as it gained N332 billion or 8.84%.

On Monday, the 1st of November, Dangote cement recorded a 6.2% growth in Q3 of 2022. The company experienced an increase in the volume of cement it sold by 6.2%t, recording 20.8 metric tons of sales. The company also lauded the use of alternative fuel sources as a cost-effective means of production. Read the story here.

Reports show that the company spent a large sum of N263.157 billion on fuel and power from the beginning of the year to September. This denotes a 44.31% increment from N182.355 billion recorded during the previous year's period.

However, the use of alternative fuel sources according to the CEO of Dangote Cements Michel Puchercos.

He stated, “So far this year, we have co-processed 101,553 tonnes of waste, representing a 77% increase in 2021. We are on track to commission our alternative fuel feed system at Obajana lines I and V, and Ibese line II in November. In addition, we are ramping up our investment in compressed natural gas, CNG, to reduce our AGO usage.”

Perhaps alternative fuel sources could be the key to posting even higher revenue earnings, effectively increasing the market shares and market capitalization of one of Africa’s largest cement producers.

Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.
