Dr. Akinwumi Adesina named EMY Africa’s 2022 'Man of the Year'

The EMY Africa awards celebrates Leaders, Young Achievers, Community Builders to Captains of Industries across the continent. The Awards ceremony has become one of the biggest events celebrating the best in men’s achievements across the local industry, community, culture and public service since 2016.

During the award ceremony, EMY Africa said Dr. Adesina was chosen for his visionary leadership as the president of the African Development Bank Group and his outstanding contribution to Africa during his period as agriculture minister of Nigeria.

UN Resident Coordinator in Ghana, Charles Abani, who presented the award in Accra, Ghana, said, “When we look around, we see different people making their contributions to society. We know Africa is going to be Africa if we harness our agricultural value and go up the value chain. One man has stood up for his inspiration, motivation and making us believe with a vision and strategy that we can achieve this.”

AfDB Ghana Country Manager, Eyerusalem Fasika, received the award on Dr Adesina’s behalf. In his speech, Fasika thanked the EMY team and all the partners for the recognition.