RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business  >  International

Dr. Akinwumi Adesina named EMY Africa’s 2022 'Man of the Year'

Victor Oluwole
Dr Akinwunmi Adesina is not interested in the 2023 presidential race (Channels TV)
Dr Akinwunmi Adesina is not interested in the 2023 presidential race (Channels TV)
  • Dr. Adesina was recognised for his outstanding contribution to Africa during his period as agriculture minister of Nigeria.
  • The award was presented to the AfDB president on October 1, in Accra, Ghana.

President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, has been named 2022 Man of the Year (Africa) by Exclusive Men of the Year (EMY).

Read Also

The EMY Africa awards celebrates Leaders, Young Achievers, Community Builders to Captains of Industries across the continent. The Awards ceremony has become one of the biggest events celebrating the best in men’s achievements across the local industry, community, culture and public service since 2016.

During the award ceremony, EMY Africa said Dr. Adesina was chosen for his visionary leadership as the president of the African Development Bank Group and his outstanding contribution to Africa during his period as agriculture minister of Nigeria.

UN Resident Coordinator in Ghana, Charles Abani, who presented the award in Accra, Ghana, said, “When we look around, we see different people making their contributions to society. We know Africa is going to be Africa if we harness our agricultural value and go up the value chain. One man has stood up for his inspiration, motivation and making us believe with a vision and strategy that we can achieve this.”

READ: Akinwumi Adesina turns down offers to join Nigeria’s 2023 presidential elections race - here’s why

AfDB Ghana Country Manager, Eyerusalem Fasika, received the award on Dr Adesina’s behalf. In his speech, Fasika thanked the EMY team and all the partners for the recognition.

The Chief Executive Officer of Engineers & Planners Ghana Limited, Ibrahim Mahama, was also conferred the EMY AFRICA - MAN OF THE YEAR award on the same night. Mr. Ibrahim Mahama was recognised for his contribution to the growth and development of private-sector businesses in Ghana and Africa.

Victor Oluwole Victor Oluwole Head and Editor at Business Insider Africa
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

US Troops head to Manda Bay after terrorist attack

5 African countries with US military bases, weapons systems, and troops

Nigerian Banks

Here are the top 5 best performing Nigerian banks in 2022

Digital Africa

10 African countries with the best digital quality of life index

Central Bank of Nigeria

The Central Bank of Nigeria has begun debiting the account of its defaulters