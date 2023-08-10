Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala responds to news of her alleged assaults

According to the Nigerian business news publication, Nairametrics, the director of the World Trade Organization (WTO), gave an elaborate response via Twitter, to those claiming that she was attacked for paying Nigeria’s new president a visit.

The statement reads in part, “It has just been brought to my attention that there is a false statement circulating on WhatsApp attributed to me saying that I am being attacked for my visit to President Tinubu. That statement circulating is false, in fact wickedly false designed to create mischief among Nigerians. Please disregard the statement.”

Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala had allegedly been receiving "toxic calls and messages" following her meeting with President Bola Tinubu, according to a fake assertion that was widely circulated on social media on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement goes on to add:

“I keep receiving toxic calls and messages regarding my meeting with the president yesterday, and from those I hold in very high esteem. Honestly, I am shocked at the contents of the messages and the tone of the callers. Has Nigeria sunk this low?

A visit I made for the good of our dear nation is what they are using to threaten my life and family! You don’t recognize someone as your president yet begging him to save you from the hands of killers in your region. I am bringing investors to Nigeria using the president’s commendable policies as bait. Is that too difficult to understand?

President Tinubu’s reforms might be harsh now but they would birth a new and prosperous nation. I have lost count of presidents, respected Institutions, and investors that have called to congratulate me on Nigeria eventually having a focused leader since the reforms were rolled out.

At least, six multi-national manufacturing giants are coming with me by December later this year to see how their firms can have factories here. It’s all part of my contributions to the progress of Nigeria. I am not a politician.” “I only desire the best for my dear country. It informed my visit to President Tinubu. The world has accepted him as our president, like it or not. May God heal us”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the former finance minister, she wasn't visiting in her position as WTO Director-General. She said via her Twitter account that she and the president had made a commitment to do more to ensure the well-being of the populace.