Ethiopians set to sue Mark Zuckerberg for the sum of $2bn in Meta’s alleged role during the Tigray war

Abrham Meareg and several other enraged Ethiopians are suing Facebook for allegedly helping fuel the destructive war that ravaged Ethiopia's Tigray region.

This group would be suing Meta for the sum of $2bn (£1.6bn) and for the platform to change its algorithm.

According to them, Facebook was a proponent of some of the violence during the war. They alleged that if Facebook had been able to moderate its content, some of the violence may have been prevented.

In the case of Abrham, he narrated that his father was shot dead by armed men on bikes because of a post on Facebook that threatened to harm anyone who came to his aid

He also noted that before the attack, Facebook posts slandered and revealed identifying information about Abrham’s father. And despite reporting these issues, Facebook failed to address them and left threatening posts up until the man was shot.

One of the posts was removed after his father was killed, but another, which the platform had committed to removing, remained online up until the 8th of December 2022.

"If Facebook had just stopped the spread of hate and moderated posts properly, my father would still be alive," Abrham said.

Meta responded, telling the BBC, "We employ staff with local knowledge and expertise and continue to develop our capabilities to catch violating content in the most widely spoken languages in the country, including Amharic, Oromo, Somali, and Tigrinya."

A representative of Facebook also noted, "our safety-and-integrity work in Ethiopia is guided by feedback from local civil society organizations and international institutions."