Exploring cannabis trends: Top 10 African nations by usage

A recent collaborative report between a public health campaign group and U.S. academics highlights the rise in smoking rates among adults in at least 10 African countries, along with an uptick in usage among the youth. This trend aligns with the younger demographics of these nations, where drug use tends to be more prevalent among young people.
Supporting this insight, a 2021 United Nations report on drug use projects a substantial 40% increase in the number of drug users across Africa by 2030.
Based on data from the Global Cannabis Report: 2019 Industry Outlook by New Frontier Data, here's a snapshot of the top cannabis-consuming African countries:
- Nigeria - 20.8 Million Users
- Ethiopia - 7.1 Million Users
- Egypt - 5.9 Million Users
- DR Congo - 5 Million Users
- Tanzania - 3.6 Million Users
- Kenya - 3.3 Million Users
- Sudan - 2.7 Million Users
- Uganda - 2.6 Million Users
- Madagascar - 2.1 Million Users
- Ghana - 2 Million Users
In contrast, several African countries exhibit lower cannabis consumption:
- Zimbabwe: 1.1 Million Users
- Malawi: 1.2 Million Users
- Niger: 1.2 Million Users
- Zambia: 1.4 Million Users
Cannabis consumption patterns in Africa vary significantly, reflecting demographic dynamics and societal trends. Understanding these patterns is pivotal for informed policy decisions and effective public health strategies.