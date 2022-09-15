Fuel price in Kenya reaches a new high following the directive of the newly sworn-in President

EPRA disclosed that it had removed the subsidy for super petrol while reserving the subsidies for diesel and kerosene to some degree.

The price for Super petrol, typically used by private motorists will surge from 160 shillings to 179 shillings. While the price of diesel, mostly used by transporters and industries, will cost 165 shillings in the capital, Nairobi. Kerosene which is used in low-income homes would cost 145 shillings.

In Mombasa, a liter of petrol, diesel, and kerosene will go for Ksh176.98, Ksh162.76, and Ksh145.69 respectively.

In Nakuru the price for a liter of petrol will go at Ksh178.62, a liter of Diesel will be sold at Ksh164.83, and Kerosene at Ksh147.79.

Some areas including Lamu, Laisamis, Meru, Mtito Andei, Elwak, Mandera, Kericho, Kisii, Nyamira, Homa Bay, Migori, Busia, and Kimilili, would experience the highest prices, between Ksh180 and Ksh192.

The removal of fuel subsidy is in line with the new administration's decree. Newly sworn-in President, President William Ruto had disclosed his concerns about the fuel subsidy, calling it cost ineffective, and unsustainable.

"If the subsidy continues to the end of the financial year, it will cost taxpayers Ksh280 billion, equivalent to the entire national government development budget," Ruto noted.

The brunt of the president’s directive is being felt by the Kenyan Transporters Association KTA, as they have expressed their displeasure with the removal of fuel subsidy.

The subsidy removal was not positively received when the president made the announcement during his inaugural speech. The Kenyan people fear that the immediate effect of this would be an increase in the cost of living, as fuel consumption directly determines the pace of any economy.