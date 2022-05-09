It appears Nigeria's fuel scarcity problem isn't over, but state-owned oil company NNPC says not to worry

READ: Here are 10 African countries with the largest crude oil production output in 2021

In a press statement that was issued yesterday via Twitter, the NNPC explained that the development "is very likely due to low loadouts at depots which usually happen during long public holidays, in this case, the Sallah celebrations."

The statement further attributed the scarcity to increased fuel purchases from resident which it also said was normal after a public holiday.

Residents were therefore advised not to panic-buy the commodity, as the NNPC would be working with other agencies and marketers to address the problem before it gets out of hands.

"We assure all residents of the FCT, and indeed all Nigerians, that we have ample local supplies and national stock in excess of 2.5 billion liters, with sufficiency of more than 43 days... The NNPC Ltd hereby advises motorists not to engage in panic buying as supplies are adequate as will become increasingly evident in the coming days," the statement concluded.

Note that the long queues in Abuja is reminiscent of what happened some months ago when many cities across the West African country were forced to grapple with weeks-long fuel scarcity. Business Insider Africa reported that the February scarcity was caused by the importation of adulterated fuel from Belgium.