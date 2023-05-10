Ghana and Canada's long-standing friendship reinforced by President Akufo-Addo's Meeting with PM Trudeau

The president of Ghana disclosed this information via a tweet:

The Ghanaian president who was in attendance for the coronation of King Charles the Third at Westminster Abbey, additionally relayed on his Facebook page, that he met with the Canadian prime minister, stating simply that: “On Sunday, 7th May 2023, I held bilateral discussions with the Prime Minister of the government of Canada, His Excellency Justin Trudeau, in London.”

According to GhanaBusiness.com, a Ghanaian business publication, Canada and Ghana collaborate closely in international fora like the Commonwealth, International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), International Criminal Court (ICC), and United Nations (UN) to find effective answers to today's most critical global concerns.

The publication also noted that the two nations have successfully worked together to advance the agendas of the World Trade Organization (WTO), UNESCO, and the Open Government Partnership (OGP). Over the past 60 years, Canada is believed to have contributed more than $2.5 billion in development aid to support goals that Ghana and Canada both share.

As a result, Ghana's attempts to strengthen its agricultural systems, livelihoods, and food security, particularly for the poor rural populations in the north, have been aided.

The Feminist International Aid Policy of Canada and Ghana's "Ghana Beyond Aid" policy both call for considerable development aid from Canada, reaching $94.09 million in the 2020–2021 fiscal year.

Additionally, assistance is given to local Ghanaian organizations and projects that encourage inclusive government, including diversity, democracy, and human rights, as well as women's involvement in peace and security activities, through the Canada Fund for Local Activities.

