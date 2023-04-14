Ghana approves game-changing malaria vaccine: Here are 5 key facts you need to know

Malaria kills approximately 620,000 people each year, with young children being the most common victims. The development of a vaccine to protect against the malaria parasite has been a massive, century-long scientific undertaking, but the R21 vaccine shows significant promise. Preliminary studies in Burkina Faso have shown that the vaccine is up to 80% effective when given in three initial doses, followed by a booster a year later.

However, wider use of the vaccine is dependent on the results of a larger trial involving nearly 5,000 children. These results were expected to be published by the end of 2022 but have yet to be officially released. Nevertheless, some government bodies in Africa and scientists have had access to the data, and Ghana's Food and Drugs Authority has approved the vaccine's use in children aged between five months and three years old. Other African countries and the WHO are also studying the data.

The Jenner Institute at the University of Oxford, where the vaccine was invented, has high hopes for R21. Professor Adrian Hill, the institute's director, believes that "R21 will make a major impact on malaria mortality in children in the coming years, and in the longer term [it] will contribute to the overall final goal of malaria eradication and elimination."

The Serum Institute of India is preparing to produce between 100-200 million doses per year, with a vaccine factory being constructed in Accra, Ghana. Each dose of R21 is expected to cost a couple of dollars. Adar Poonawalla, CEO of the Serum Institute, described developing a vaccine to combat malaria as "extraordinarily difficult", but hailed Ghana's approval of the vaccine as a "significant milestone in our efforts to combat malaria around the world".

Here are five key facts about the new R21 malaria vaccine: