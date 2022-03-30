Ghanaian lawmakers have finally approved the e-levy bill that caused a fight among them in December

The bill was surprisingly reintroduced yesterday and hastily passed, albeit in the absence of many opposition lawmakers who have always fiercely opposed it. Reuters reported that the few opposition lawmakers who were present during the hearing chose the boycott the voting.

The bill was initially scheduled for hearing next week, but the Speaker, Alban Bagbin, chose to fast-track it, describing it as an 'urgent business'.

Recall that on December 20th, the opposition lawmakers vehemently opposed the e-levy after it was brought up for a hastened 'urgency' procedure. Business Insider Africa reported that some of the lawmakers went as far as physically assaulting each other during the brawl that ensued in parliament.

It should be noted that Ghana's Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, who proposed the bill, had hoped that the e-tax would help the country raise about $1 billion that would be used to finance the 2022 budget.

The e-tax would cover bank transfers, merchant payments, mobile money payments and more. Meanwhile, the opposition lawmakers opposed the bill because of worry that it could negatively affect lower income earners and small businesses, by excluding them from the digital economy.