According to the report, there were still increasing numbers of smokers in Africa because the population is younger, and drug use is higher among young people than older people. Furthermore, a 2021 report by the United Nations report on drug use also confirmed that the number of drug users in Africa is projected to rise by 40 per cent by 2030.
Using data from the Global Cannabis Report: 2019 Industry Outlook by New Frontier Data, here are the top 10 African countries that smoke the most cannabis:
Nigeria - 20.8million people
Ethiopia - 7.1million people
Egypt - 5.9million people
DR Congo - 5million people
Tanzania - 3.6million people
Kenya - 3.3million people
Sudan - 2.7million people
Uganda - 2.6million people
Madagascar - 2.1million people
Least marijuana consumers in Africa
The African countries with the least number of marijuana users include Zimbabwe, Malawi, Niger and Zambia, with 1.1 million, 1.2 million, 1.2 million and 1.4 million users, respectively.