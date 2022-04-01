Here are the Top 10 most expensive cities in Africa for expats

The ranking, which helps employers navigate expatriate compensation, used New York City as the base city, and currency movements were measured against the US dollar.

According to the report, the Chadian economy, which is still recovering from the collapse in oil prices and economic shock from the coronavirus, is ranked as the most expensive in Africa. This year’s rankings found Ashgabat in Turkmenistan to be the most expensive city globally. The country’s ongoing financial crisis was cited as the reason for Ashgabat getting the top spot.