Here are the Top 10 most expensive cities in Africa for expats

Victor Oluwole
Lagos is noted as the fastest growing economy in Africa, but living condition in the city is below acceptable standard.
  • N’Djamena in Chad has been ranked the most expensive city in Africa and 13th in the world.
  • Lusaka in Zambia is the least expensive city in Africa to live in, with a global ranking of 208 out of 209 cities.

The city of Lagos, Nigeria, has been ranked as the second-most expensive city for expatriates surveyed in Africa and among the top 20 globally, according to the Mercer 2021 Cost of Living City Ranking.

The ranking, which helps employers navigate expatriate compensation, used New York City as the base city, and currency movements were measured against the US dollar.

According to the report, the Chadian economy, which is still recovering from the collapse in oil prices and economic shock from the coronavirus, is ranked as the most expensive in Africa. This year’s rankings found Ashgabat in Turkmenistan to be the most expensive city globally. The country’s ongoing financial crisis was cited as the reason for Ashgabat getting the top spot.

Below is a list of the Top 10 most expensive African cities for expats to live in.

  1. N’Djamena - Chad - Global rank: 13th
  2. Lagos - Nigeria - Global rank: 19th
  3. Libreville - Gabon - Global rank: 20th
  4. Abidjan - Côte d’Ivoire - Global rank: 24th
  5. Bangui - Central African Republic - Global rank: 30th
  6. Brazzaville - Congo - Global rank: 38th
  7. Kinshasha - Democratic Republic of Congo - Global rank: 40th
  8. Yaounde - Cameroon - Global rank: 49th
  9. Dakar - Senegal - Global rank: 56th
  10. Douala - Cameroon - Global rank: 66th
This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com

Victor Oluwole Victor Oluwole Head and Editor at Business Insider Africa

