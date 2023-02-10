High expectations for Dangote Sinotruck as the company boasts a production capacity of 10,000 units per year

He made the remark during the current 13th Gateway International Trade Fair in Abeokuta. He also mentioned that the vehicle subsidiary was attending the trade show for the first time.

The regional manager ascertained that Dangote Sinotruck West Africa Limited manufactures a wide range of commercial vehicles, including heavy-duty trucks, medium trucks, light trucks, semi-trailers, and buses.

“The company aims to meet the expected increased demand of segments like logistics, constructions, food and beverage industries as the government focuses on boosting the economic development across the country,” he said.

“It has the capacity to produce 10,000 trucks annually and is creating thousands of jobs both direct and indirect,” he added.

Speaking further on the subject, the regional sales director noted that Dangote industries ltd considers the Ogun State Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture to be unique since Ogun state has one of the highest concentrations of industries in Nigeria and serves as a transit corridor for products, services, and people.

“Gateway International Trade Fair, therefore, remains an avenue for us to connect with our customers in the South-West and other parts of the country.” Mr. Dolapo Alli said.

“Despite our progressive position, we are innovative and always thinking of strategies to drive business and create value for our customers. This we achieve by increasing the number and quality of products in our portfolio, as an increased range of products provides more options, alternatives, and business for our customers,” he added.

Dangote Sinotruk West Africa Limited is a joint venture formed by Dangote Industries Limited and Sinotruck of China with a total investment of $100 million for the assembly of various types of trucks, with the Nigerian Dangote Industries owning 65% of the equity and Sinotruk owning 35%

Since its founding, the goals of Dangote Sinotruk West Africa Limited have always been to create jobs for Nigerians, strengthen the local automobile sector, expand the equipment base, and achieve technical improvement in Nigeria, all while promoting Nigeria's economic growth.