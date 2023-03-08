ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business  >  International

International Women's Day: Recognizing women's contributions to African business [Editor's Note]

Victor Oluwole

On this International Women's Day, it is crucial to acknowledge the significant impact women are making in the African business landscape. Despite facing numerous obstacles, African women are breaking barriers and achieving great success in various industries.

IWD 2023 theme is Embrace Equity [internationalwomen'sday]
IWD 2023 theme is Embrace Equity [internationalwomen'sday]

One of the areas where women excel is entrepreneurship. The Global Entrepreneurship Monitor reports that women in sub-Saharan Africa are more likely to start businesses than men, demonstrating their resilience and determination to create economic opportunities for themselves and their communities.

Recommended articles

Moreover, women are increasingly occupying leadership positions in African corporations. Examples include Okonjo Iweala, who recently became the first African and first female Director-General of the World Trade Organization, and Dr. Ola Brown, founder of Flying Doctors Nigeria, a company that provides medical emergency services across West Africa.

However, challenges such as limited access to finance and underrepresentation in leadership roles persist. Women entrepreneurs continue to receive a small percentage of total venture capital investments, and the percentage of board seats held by women in African companies remains low.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is essential that we continue to address these challenges and work towards a more inclusive and equitable business environment. Empowering women in business not only contributes to economic growth and development but also promotes a more just and fair society.

As we celebrate International Women's Day, let us recognise and celebrate the vital contributions of women to African business. Let us also pledge to work towards creating a more inclusive and equitable business landscape that enables women to succeed and thrive.

--

Victor Oluwole Victor Oluwole Head and Editor at Business Insider Africa
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Summit of forum China Africa-cooperation

10 African countries with the highest debt to China

US dollars

Kenya turns to Tanzania for dollars as the country experiences a dollar shortage

The last time Russian oil was delivered to a Western African country was in 2018.Getty Images

Russia solicits Ghana’s aid to store its oil as Russia’s oil revenue continues to shrink

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Elon Musk stands on the construction site of the Tesla factory in Grnheide near Berlin, May 17, 2021. He revealed in a tweet that he's now living in a rented house in Boca Chica, Texas, that costs $50,000.Christophe Gateau/picture alliance via Getty Images

Elon Musk’s Tesla brings industrial partnership deal to Tanzania