International Women's Day: Recognising women's contributions to African business [Editor's Note]

Moreover, women are increasingly occupying leadership positions in African and international corporations. Examples include Okonjo-Iweala, who recently became the first African and first female Director-General of the World Trade Organization, and Dr. Ola Brown, founder of Flying Doctors Nigeria, a company that provides medical emergency services across West Africa.

However, challenges such as limited access to finance and underrepresentation in leadership roles persist. Women entrepreneurs continue to receive a small percentage of total venture capital investments, and the percentage of board seats held by women in African companies remains low.

It is essential that we continue to address these challenges and work towards a more inclusive and equitable business environment. Empowering women in business not only contributes to economic growth and development but also promotes a more just and fair society.

As we celebrate International Women's Day, let us recognise and celebrate the vital contributions of women to African business. Let us also pledge to work towards creating a more inclusive and equitable business landscape that enables women to succeed and thrive.