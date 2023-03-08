IWD:5 African women who have already made huge strides in 2023

As the world focuses on the progress of women, Africa has seen its share of female empowerment. African women have made huge strides toward economic and social advancement. From entrepreneurs to politicians, African women are leading the way in making a lasting impact on the continent.

In commemoration of International Women’s Day, Business Insider Africa is recognizing 5 African women who have already made major strides in just the first two months of the new year. This list contains women from different sectors, and they represent the highest expectations for both men and women in their respective fields.

Samia Suluhu Hassan: Samia Hassan is the first female president of Tanzania, and has been serving as president of the country since 19 March 2021 as the sixth head of state of the country. Her track record since assuming office has been revolutionary in and of itself, as she continues to introduce business initiatives and projects that are making Tanzania a major economic player in Africa. In 2023, she facilitated intra-continental trade in the East African region by removing unfavorable trade tariffs. She has commenced the construction of locally produced cruise ships to boost the country’s tourism sector. She has commissioned a city project expected to provide 1000 jobs in over 200 industries. She has commissioned a railway linking Kenya and Tanzania. She has welcomed over 600 European investors to come and explore the economic opportunities in Tanzania. The list of her accomplishments goes on.

Jennifer Efidi: In the Nigerian presidential election, this woman’s act of bravery inspired the Nigerian public to insist on their votes, and uphold the democratic system that the country operates under. Her decision to come back and vote for the presidential candidate of her choice, despite being beaten and wounded by political thugs made waves across the country, and was recorded as a huge win for democracy worldwide.

Temilade Openiyi (Tems): Tems is one of Niegria’s hottest breakout artists. In her young music career, she has managed to garner international recognition, the likes of which rivals afro beats leaders like Wizkid and Burnaboy, and in 2023, she won a grammy to prove it. She won her first Grammy at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, for the Best Melodic Rap Performance category for her contribution to the hit song Wait for U with Future and Drake. She also got an Oscar nomination.

Rose Christiane Ossouka Raponda: From January 2023, Rose Christiane Ossouka Raponda, a Gabonese politician has held the office of vice president, making her the first female vice president of that nation. She was also the first female prime minister of Gabon, holding the position from July 2020 until January 2023.

Abiola Bawuah: Abiola Bawuah is a business and financial lady from Nigeria. She was the first woman to hold the role of managing director and chief executive officer of the United Bank for Africa (UBA) as of 2014. In 2023, she was appointed the position of CEO of UBA and is the first woman to ever hold this position.