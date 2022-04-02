This entrepreneur observed a serious lending gap when he visited Uganda, and then founded a startup that raised $30 million to facilitate digital lending in the country

"While I was working there, I noticed a very interesting phenomenon: even deep in Ugandan villages, farmers had access to mobile phones and were very comfortable making digital payments to each other, but the rest of Uganda hadn’t caught up yet. Farmers could send mobile money and clear their transactions within seconds in their personal lives. Yet, if they wanted a loan from the bank, they had to do things the very traditional way. This means they had to go all the way into town, wait in line at the bank, fill out a lot of paper applications, and wait eight weeks to get a response," he later recalled during an interview with Jason Colodne.

As it's typical of every natural-born entrepreneur, Shatta immediately saw an opportunity to provide a solution and create value. By 2016, Shatta had established a fintech company called Asaak, the very first digital lender platform in the whole of Uganda.

What exactly does Asaak do?

Checks by Business Insider revealed that Asaak's business model is mainly asset-financing. The fintech startup focuses specifically on financing the purchase of commercial motorbikes. Apparently, commercial motorbike business is the second leading mass employer of labour besides agriculture. Unfortunately, it can be pretty expensive to purchase these vehicles. And that's exactly why Asaak's decision to specialise in funding the purchase of these motor bikes is particularly remarkable.

A Ugandan commercial motorbike operator with his Asaak branded motorbike BI Africa

Five years down the line, Asaak is growing fast

The fintech startup raised its seed round in 2018 to the tune of $1.5 million. And then in January this year, the company announced a $30 million pre-series A funding round, split between equity and debt. This funding round was led by some notable investors including Resolute Ventures, Social Capital, Founders Factory Africa, etc.

Shatta told CNBC Africa during a televised interview, yesterday, that the newly-raised capital would be used to "accelerate product development and geographic expansion throughout Uganda and other parts of East Africa even as we also start to introduce other products such as motorcycle insurance and savings accounts in addition to the asset-financing that we already have".

So, who is Kaivan Shatta?

Not much is known about Kaivan's nationality. However, what we do know for sure is that he did both his undergraduate and postgraduate studies in the United States of America. In 2012, Kaivan graduated from New York University with a degree in Mathematics and Economics. He later obtained a Master of Science degree Columbia University in 2016.