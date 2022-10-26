Kenya and Spain to go into business with each other

President Willam Ruto and Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez held a meeting on Wednesday in the Kenyan State House, and the report following the meeting states that Kenya and Spain have inked a new trade deal.

The president of Kenya revealed to the press that Kenya and Spain have agreed to expand trade, health, and education relations.

The other subject discussed between both leaders was the issue of the ongoing conflict in the eastern part of Asia, between Russia and Ukraine.

Back to the matter of business, the President of Kenya stated that although the primary point of focus is health and education, Spain is also welcome to explore economic opportunities in other sectors including agriculture, tourism, and more.

He said, “Kenya has also welcomed the interest of Spanish companies in tourism, agriculture, infrastructure, water management, and renewable energy projects."

President Ruto noted that Spain is a country that Kenya is very keen on doing business with. He said that Kenya was committed to bolstering its economic and investment ties with Spain for the benefit of the Kenyan people.

The Prime Minister of Spain recently embarked on a tour to Kenya and South Africa to intensify political relations and promote the interests of Spanish companies in both countries. He was accompanied by the Minister of Industry, Trade, and Tourism, Reyes Maroto.

Tomorrow, Thursday, 27th 2022, the Prime Minister will visit South Africa. He will meet in Pretoria with the President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, with whom he will hold a joint press conference.