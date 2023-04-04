ADVERTISEMENT
Kenya has been experiencing an influx of tech startups in recent years and here’s why

Chinedu Okafor
  • A study by Kenyatta University and Maitri Capital shows that Kenya’s $8.7 billion retail industry provides many chances for investors.
  • Kenya's dynamic internet presence, high mobile phone adoption, and youthful people resources are also a few reasons for this. 
  • Thus far in 2022, 242 tech firms have raised $1.28 billion between January 2015 and November 2022. 

According to the recent Kenyatta University and Maitri Capital assessment of the country's investment climate, the country's $8.7 billion retail industry provides many chances for investors. Kenya's dynamic internet presence, high mobile phone adoption, and youthful people resources are also a few reasons for this.

According to the poll, the country boasts more than 100% mobile penetration, 90% internet coverage, and a diverse set of B2C e-commerce merchants, lowering business costs.

Thus far in 2022, 242 tech firms have raised $1.28 billion between January 2015 and November 2022. They raised $506.6 million last year alone, nearly doubling the $291.9 million raised in 2021 and setting a new yearly total for the ecosystem.

According to the report, which mapped 47 counties, 58% of Kenyan entrepreneurs have a presence in Nairobi and have been growing to other regions of the nation.

Although 53% of them are based in Kenya, there is significant interest in expanding to other East African and West African nations. 91% of the firms that responded to the poll attempted to obtain capital from investors.

Just 6% of startups are utilizing their own money, while 3% did not respond. Of the 33 firms that attempted to generate funds, 97% were able to do so through various means such as loans, investments, and grants. Just two startups were acquired or merged with another firm.

According to the report, 97% of startups found it difficult to raise capital, while only 3% found it simple. The majority of startups (65%) want investments in return for a stake in the firm, while 15% seek a combination of loans and investments and others (12%) seek only loans. A few (8% of the population) are seeking grants or safe notes.

Fintech is the most populated sub-sector of the Kenyan start-up space in terms of levels of activity with 93 firms, making up 30.2% of the country’s ventures cementing its ability to solve fundamental problems at a time tech solutions are received well and quickly adopted at.

Last year, at least 308 tech start-ups were in operation across Kenya, employing more than 11,000 people.

