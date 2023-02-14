List of African countries that have dispatched rescue teams to Turkey

The destructive force of the earthquake was felt throughout the country, with buildings shaking violently, causing massive panic in the affected region. The quake caused catastrophic damage to lives and properties, with many buildings collapsing completely. In the aftermath, many survivors of the natural disaster were left without power, water, and other basic necessities.

Tens of thousands of people have been affected directly in Turkey, Syria, and neighboring Lebanon. Humanitarian needs in the region, which is home to many people displaced by Syria's 12-year conflict, were already high before the earthquakes exacerbated the situation.

The Turkish government has declared a state of emergency in the affected areas and is mobilizing resources to help the victims and their families.

The international community has also responded to the tragedy, with the United Nations, European Union, and other countries offering aid and assistance, Africa included.

While the exact death toll is still undetermined, estimates show that it is in the tens of thousands. The affected regions are in dire need of the world’s assistance and fortunately, people have been willing to help, even from regions faced with their issues.

In Africa, this is no different, the tragedy shown on the news has prompted action from the motherland, as many people both individually and collectively have been delivering some form of aid.

Some African countries are delivering said aid in a substantial amount, and below are some of these countries and the number of members they have dispatched to join the search and rescue party in Turkey. This data is from Anadolu Ajansi, a Turkish news agency.