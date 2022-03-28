Mauritius picked as the happiest country in Africa, while Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya are not in the top 10

"The World Happiness Report is changing the conversation about progress and wellbeing. It provides important snapshots of how people around the world feel about the overall quality of their lives," Christopher Barrington-Leigh, professor at McGill University in Quebec and a researcher involved in the report, said in a statement.

With a regional score of 4.5, Africa ranks as the unhappiest region worldwide. Mauritius remains the happiest country in the region, likely because of its relatively high-income levels. In contrast, Zimbabwe remains the most unhappy country in the region, as it struggles with poverty levels. In 2021, approximately 6.1 million people were living below the international poverty line.

Top 10 happiest countries in Africa

Using the Gallup World Poll results, Mauritius was ranked first in Africa: It had an overall score of 6.071 out of 10, which was "significantly ahead" of all other countries. It’s worth noting that Mauritius became a High-Income country in July 2020, but slipped back to its Upper-Middle-Income status in 2021 because of the global pandemic.

Here are the top 10 countries and their score:

Mauritius - 6.071 Libya - 5.330 Ivory Coast - 5.235 South Africa - 5.194 Gambia - 5.164 Algeria - 5.122 Liberia - 5.122 Congo - 5.075 Morocco - 5.060 Mozambique - 5.048

The 10 least happiest countries in Africa

Here are the 10 countries ranked at the bottom along with their score:

The unhappiest country in Africa, according to the rankings, was Zimbabwe, with a score of 2.995.

Zimbabwe - 2.995 Rwanda - 3.268 Botswana - 3.471 Lesotho - 3.512 Sierra Leone - 3.574 Tanzania - 3.502 Malawi - 3.750 Zambia - 3.760 Togo - 4.112 Mauritania - 4.152

What about Nigeria, Ghana, and Kenya?