The RoW100 honourees were chosen by the outlet’s globally based network of reporters and editors who were impressed by each candidate's outsized impact on their communities as well as the broader technology ecosystem.
Meet the 20 African business leaders named among this year's 100 Global Tech Changemakers
From tech leaders, innovators, and investors to activists, Rest of World (RoW)'s 100 Global Tech's Changemakers identified 100 people outside Silicon Valley whose efforts directly impact their countries and beyond.
20 African entrepreneurs and business leaders were chosen among the 100 Global Tech Changemakers for this year's edition. Together, these individuals influence how products are made and distributed, how entrepreneurs are funded, and how tech is regulated and its users protected far beyond African markets.
Let’s meet them.
- Iyinoluwa‘E’Aboyeji - General Partner, Future Africa
- Polo Leteka - Co-founder, Alitheia IDF
- Dare Okoudjou - Founder/CEO, MFS Africa
- Addis Alemayehou - Chairman, Kazana Group
- Calvo Mawela - CEO, MultiChoice Group
- Mary Njoku - CEO, ROK Studios
- Mike OgbaluIII - CEO, Pan-African Payment Settlement System
- Benjamin Fernandes - CEO, Nala
- Rebecca Enonchong - Founder/CEO, AppsTech
- Sangu Delle - Executive Chair, Golden Palm Investments
- Shola Akinlade - Co-founder/CEO, Paystack
- Ham Serunjogi - Co-Founder/CEO, Chipper Cash
- Cina Lawson - Minister of Digital Economy and Transformation, Togo
- Ken Njoroge - Founder, Pani
- Fatoumata Ba - Managing partner, Janngo Capital
- Cordel Robbin-Coker - CEO, Carry1st
- Linda Bonyo - Founder, Lawyers Hub
- Samrawit Fikru - Founder/CEO, RIDE
- Moulaye Taboure - Co-Founder/CEO, ANKA
- Aisha Pandor - CEO, SweepSouth
