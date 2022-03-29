Meet the 5 young CEOs that were nominated for the Business Insider Africa Awards

READ: Business Insider announces the launch of its inaugural Business Insider Africa Awards

Recall that Business Insider Africa announced the Business Insider Africa Awards earlier this month. The aim is to recognise influential business leaders and entrepreneurs who are driving change, transforming business and making significant impacts in Sub Saharan Africa (SSA). A total of 55 business leaders from across Africa were nominated in 11 categories. Voting is currently ongoing.

1. Gregory Rockson

Mr Rockson is the Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of mPharma, an Africa-focused healthtech startup. He started the company in 2013 and has served as its CEO since then. And under his leadership, mPharma has raised about $88.2 million from investors and expanded operations to Nigeria, Zambia, Kenya, Uganda, Ethiopia, Gabon, Rwanda, Malawi and Ethiopia.

Besides his work at mPharma, Gregory Rockson is also the Executive Chairman at Halsons Limited. The Ghanaian national is a World Economic Forum Global Shaper. He holds a Bachelor Degree in Political Science from Westminster College.

2. Ham Serunjogi

Mr Serunjogi is the Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Chipper Cash. He has been driving expansion at the fintech startup since 2014, quickly building it into one of Africa's most valuable startups at over $2 billion valuation. Last November, Ham told Business Insider Africa that he and his team would continue furthering the company's expansion drive in 2022. He is doing it well, by the way.

Prior to his current position as the CEO of Chipper Cash, Mr Serunjogi worked as a Client Manager at Facebook. He studied Economics at Grinnell University.

3. Shola Akinlade

Mr Akinlade and his business partner Ezra Olubi co-founded Paystack in 2015 and quickly built it into one of Nigeria's biggest fintech companies. Although the company was sold to San Franscisco-headquartered financial services firm Stripe in 2020, Shola Akinlade still serves as the Chief Executive Officer.

He holds a BSc. in Computer Science from Babcock University in Nigeria and previously worked at Nigerian Breweries Plc as a database manager.

4. Odunayo Eweniyi

In 2016, Ms Eweniyi co-founded Piggyvest, a widely popular savings and investment app in Nigeria. Today, she serves as the company's Chief Operating Officer. She is a graduate of Computer Engineering from Covenant University.

5. Olugbenga Agboola

Mr Agboola is the Chief Executive Officer of Flutterwave, one of Africa's most valuable fintech companies. Under his leadership, the company has sealed a series of funding rounds, including the $250 million Series D round in February this year which pushedits valuation to $3 billion. Earlier this year, Business Insider Africa named him one of the top 10 African CEOs to watch. And apparently, he is living up to that expectation.

