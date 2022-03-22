Business Insider Africa gathered that the tech giant spent a total of $100 million on the project. The aim of the centre is to facilitate the creation of tech solutions that will solve both African and global problems.

Located at King Towers in Ikoyi Lagos, the Africa Development Centre will house Microsoft teams working on product engineering, ecosystem development, innovation and the the Microsoft Garage.

"Our desire is to recruit exceptional engineering talent across the continent that will build innovative solutions for global impact. This also creates opportunities for engineers to do meaningful work from their home countries and be plugged into a global engineering and development organisation," Microsoft said in an earlier statement that was seen by Business Insider Africa.

BI Africa

READ: Leading global VCs with largest investments in African startups

Nigeria's Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, officially launched the facility in the company of other diginitaries, including the DG of Nigeria's National Information Technology Development Agency, Kashifu Inuwa.

According to Mr Pantami, Google's decision to locate one of its development centres in Nigeria is testament to Nigeria's relevance as Africa's main digital hub. He then added that the Microsoft development centre would help Nigeria to further grow its digital economy.

Meanwhile, a representative of the Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, thanked Microsoft for its "commitment to developing the tech in our state and country through this state-of-the-art 7-floor facility, which will improve employment and also contribute significantly to the training and rise of many tech giants in Nigeria.”