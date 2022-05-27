RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business  >  International

MTN, Dangote Industries Limited, and DSTV rank among the most admired African brands in 2022

Victor Oluwole
  • MTN won the award for the most admired African brand
  • Dangote Industries Limited won the award for the most admired brand that symbolises African pride.
  • Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB) won the Award for Africa’s most admired brand in finance.
  • For the 5th consecutive year, Nike won the award for the most admired non-African brand.

MTN, Dangote Industries Limited (DIL), and DSTV are tops among African companies in 2022 Brand Africa 100: Africa’s Best Brands. But other big non-African brands rank even higher on the list.

The 12th edition of Brand Africa’s annual Brand Africa 100 was organised by Brand Africa in partnership with AT3 Resources and Open Squares Africa and supported by the Central Bank of Nigeria, South African Tourism, NQR, Africa Media Agency and BCW Africa. The 2022 survey was conducted between March and April 2022 and yielded over 80,000 brand mentions and over 3,500 unique brands.

Some of the award categories for the 2022 Brand Africa 100: Africa’s Best Brands include the most admired African brand and the most admired African brand that symbolises African pride. Others are the most admired African media brand category; the most admired finance brand in Africa; the leading brands in West Africa; leading brands in Nigeria, the most admired African brand. The list below shows the top African brands in their industry sectors.

The full list of Brand Africa 100 results will be published in the June issue of African Business magazine, which will be on sale globally in June 2022 and will be available online to subscribers on www.africanbusinessmagazine.com.

Victor Oluwole Victor Oluwole Head and Editor at Business Insider Africa

