MTN Group's Nigerian unit is now more valuable than all the banks, insurance companies on the Nigerian Exchange

Authors:

Emmanuel Abara Benson
  • The combined market capitalisation of all the quoted banks and insurance companies on the Nigerian Exchange is N4 trillion ($9.6 billion).
  • MTN Nigeria's market cap, on the other hand, is currently N5 trillion (about $12 billion).
  • MTN Nigeria, Airtel Africa and Dangote Cement are the three most capitalised companies on the Nigerian bourse.

According to capital market data from the Nigerian Exchange dated May 20th, MTN Nigeria's market capitalisation stood at N5 trillion (about $12 billion), making it one of the most valuable companies in Nigeria.

For specifics, the telecom company is now more valuable than the combined market capitalisations of all the 11 commercial banks and over 20 insurance companies that are listed on the Nigerian Exchange.

Note that the combined market capitalisation of all the financial services companies listed on the Nigerian bourse is currently at N4 trillion ($9.6 billion).

MTN's high market capitalisation is all thanks to a jump in its share price. The stock is currently trading at N249 ($0.60) per share, according to checks by Business Insider Africa. Year to date, the stock price has appreciated by +54.42% according to data obtained from Financial Times.

As you should know, companies' share prices are not constant. Therefore, the incssant fluctuations that characterise share price movements present the likelihood that MTN Nigeria's market capitalisation could either increase further or decline in the coming days, weeks and months.

Meanwhile, based on the trajectory we've observed since the beginning of the year, MTN Nigeria has been competing with Dangote Cement and rival telco Airtel Africa to clinch/retain the top spot as the most capitalised company in Nigeria.

Year to date, both Airtel Africa and Dangote Cement have seen their share prices grow by +104.45% and +39.09% respectively, even as their market capitalisations are $6.9 billion and $12.06 billion, respectively.

However, out of the three companies (i.e., MTN, Airtel and Dangote Cement), only MTN and Dangote Cement generate their revenue mainly by operating in Nigeria. Airtel Africa, on the other hand, has operations in 13 other African countries besides Nigeria.

Authors:

Emmanuel Abara Benson Emmanuel Abara Benson Emmanuel Abara Benson is an experienced business reporter and editor with over five years work experience. He covers corporate Africa, analysing some of the continent's leading companies and the economies in which they operate.

