Nairobi Securities Exchange plans to take up stakes in Botswana Stock Exchange, Nigerian Exchange and other bourses

According to Mr Odundo, the plan is part of the NSE's long-term objective to become a pan-African stock exchange. Reuters quoted him to have said: “we can become a pan-African exchange in the long term, so we are looking at how we can use this opportunity”.

At the moment, the Nairobi Securities Exchange is the fifth biggest in Africa by asset and one of the top ten best performers, according to an earlier report by Business Insider Africa. The bourse also owns a 4.9% stake in the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange.

To finance the planned acquisitions/expansions across Africa, CEO Odundo said the NSE would be making use of a $12.98 million cash reserve.

The CEO further disclosed that the Nairobi Securities Exchange is considering acquiring other related businesses such as depository services and stock trading firms. Already, the NSE has increased its stakes in Nairobi-based Central Depository and Settlement Corporation Ltd, he said.