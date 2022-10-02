Nigeria’s foreign portfolio deficit is cut down by N14.5 billion

The deficit was reported to be N15 million in 2021 but has fallen by N14.5 billion as reported in August 2022.

Foreign portfolio investment (FPi) is the local assets foreigners choose to invest passively in, in another country. FPI outflows denote the pulling out of foreign investors due to factors like conflict, economic instability, and more.

While FPI inflows refer to portfolio equity, net inflows from equity securities, shares, stocks, and foreign investors' direct purchases of shares in local stock markets.

As such the deficit the country is currently facing can be summed up as the difference between foreign portfolio outflows and inflows.

From January 2022 to August 2022, Nigeria’s FPI stood at N149.97 billion. During the same period in 2021, Nigeria’s FPI stood at N123.46 billion. Both figures when compared show that there was a 21% increase in the country’s foreign investment portfolio.

The outflows of the FPI surged to N151.40 billion by August 2022 compared to N139.39 billion, a total increase of 8.6%.

The increase has been attributed to foreign investors taking interest in Nigerian stocks. According to David Adonri, a stockbroker and analyst, the improvement could be attributed to the influx of more foreign investors patronizing Nigerian stocks, he told the Punch Newspaper.

He also noted that the reverse was the case last year, as foreign investors pulled out in droves, from the Nigerian stock market. “More foreign portfolio investors exited the market last year. And very few of them remained in the market.” He said.

He added, “Out of the few that remain in the market up till this year, you now have that little figure.”

According to a report by Nairametrics 3 weeks ago, Nigeria’s Foreign Portfolio equities fell to $12 million in the second quarter of 2022, its lowest level since the Bureau of Statistics started reporting the data.