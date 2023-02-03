Nigeria signs $741 oil deal with South Korean engineering firm

In a statement issued by the NNPC, it was revealed that the signing ceremony took place on Thursday at the NNPC Towers in Abuja.

The start of operations at the 60,000 barrel-per-day Port Harcourt refinery has been delayed from December 2022 to the first quarter of 2023, the federal government stated a few weeks prior.

The current agreement is a component of the federal government's efforts to lessen Nigeria's excessive reliance on petroleum imports, which is a major cause of embarrassment for a nation that is Africa's top crude oil producer.

According to the conditions of the agreement, the NNPC stated that Daewoo must increase production at the idle 110,000 barrels per day facility to at least 60% of its capacity by the end of 2024.

Because of the burden on the nation's foreign exchange, the NNPC now imports all of Nigeria's gasoline requirements, primarily through crude for fuel swaps with local and international traders.

According to the state-owned oil firm, the NNPC anticipates funding Daewoo's "quick-fix" turnaround work at the Kaduna Refinery and Petrochemical complex, which was commissioned in 1980, using a combination of its own earnings and outside financing.