Nigerian proptech startup Spleet raises $2.6 million in funding led by MaC Venture Capital

The real estate investment platform will use the capital to scale its platform across geographies and real-estate asset classes by expanding distribution channels and investing in technology and people.

This round welcomed several other investors, including Noemis Ventures, Plug and Play Ventures, Assembly Fund, Ajim Capital, Francis Fund, and other angel investors, including Proptech operators; Eduardo Campos and Paulo Buchicher of Yuca, Maajed Chaaaraoui of insurami.

According to the CEO of Spleet, Akintola Adesanmi, the funding would go into deepening our product offerings for Landlords, real estate agents and tenants across Nigeria and testing out new markets.

The company will also focus on utilising technology to improve customer platform-user experiences by increasing liquidity, adding more product lines, and bolstering investor relations.