Nigerian proptech startup Spleet raises $2.6 million in funding led by MaC Venture Capital

Victor Oluwole
  • Spleet is building financial service solutions for residential landlords and tenants in Africa.
  • Landlords can list available spaces on the Spleet platform and connect to vetted tenants looking for premium residential solutions with monthly, quarterly and annual payment options.
  • Tenants can also access homes with flexible payment options or finance their rent when they are required to make upfront rent payments, usually one to two years in advance.

Proptech startup Spleet has secured $2.6 million in seed funding led by MaC Venture Capital, with participation from existing investors Metaprop VC, and HoaQ Fund.

The real estate investment platform will use the capital to scale its platform across geographies and real-estate asset classes by expanding distribution channels and investing in technology and people.

This round welcomed several other investors, including Noemis Ventures, Plug and Play Ventures, Assembly Fund, Ajim Capital, Francis Fund, and other angel investors, including Proptech operators; Eduardo Campos and Paulo Buchicher of Yuca, Maajed Chaaaraoui of insurami.

According to the CEO of Spleet, Akintola Adesanmi, the funding would go into deepening our product offerings for Landlords, real estate agents and tenants across Nigeria and testing out new markets.

The company will also focus on utilising technology to improve customer platform-user experiences by increasing liquidity, adding more product lines, and bolstering investor relations.

Founded in 2018, Spleet is a technology-driven real estate investment platform that connects landlords with vetted tenants looking for flexible rent payment options. Since its inception, Spleet has processed millions in rent, housed over 1000 tenants and onboarded over 35 individual and corporate landlords.

Victor Oluwole Victor Oluwole Head and Editor at Business Insider Africa
