Nigerian proptech startup Spleet raises $2.6 million in funding led by MaC Venture Capital

- Spleet is building financial service solutions for residential landlords and tenants in Africa.
- Landlords can list available spaces on the Spleet platform and connect to vetted tenants looking for premium residential solutions with monthly, quarterly and annual payment options.
- Tenants can also access homes with flexible payment options or finance their rent when they are required to make upfront rent payments, usually one to two years in advance.
Proptech startup Spleet has secured $2.6 million in seed funding led by MaC Venture Capital, with participation from existing investors Metaprop VC, and HoaQ Fund.