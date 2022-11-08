Nigerian Senator Ike Ekweremadu and his family are on trial for conspiracy to harvest human organs

The case began back in June when the United Kingdom's police arrested Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu and Ike Ekweremadu, who are 55 and 60 years old respectively, for conspiring to traffic a person from Nigeria in order to harvest the person's organs.

After the arrest, the UK police disclosed that the couple would appear at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court. A police investigation followed as they accused the couple, their daughter, Sonia, 25, and a doctor of bringing a man from Nigeria to have a kidney removed.

The 21-year-old man is said to have run to the UK police for help following this alleged abuse he claimed to suffer at the hands of the couple. He also hinted that the couple may be involved in some heinous acts, after refusing to consent to a medical operation at the Royal Free Hospital in London.

On Monday, the 10th of November, Sonia and her mother appeared in court, while Ike Ekweremadu was absent. While details on the proceedings remain undisclosed, the case was adjourned to the 16th of December.

The prosecutors believe that the organs were intended for Sonia. She is said to be suffering from kidney disease and needs a transplant.

Ike Ekweremadu has spent 138 days in custody in the United Kingdom, since his arrest, while his wife was granted bail. Judge Mark Lucraft brought forward the defendants’ trial from May to January 31.