RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business  >  International

Chimamanda Adichie's Americanah is the most iconic Nigerian novel of all time. Here are the top-rated book set in every African country

Authors:

Victor Oluwole
Chimamanda's Americanah is turning into a TV series
Chimamanda's "Americanah" is turning into a TV series
  • The most popular book set in Africa is The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho, which takes place in Morocco.
  • The most popular book set in the US and North America is The Help by Kathryn Stockett, which has 2,092,698 ratings with an average of 4.47.
  • The Fault in Our Stars by John Green is the most popular book set in the Netherlands, Europe and the World.
  • Memoirs of a Geisha by Arthur Golden is the most popular novel set in the East of Asia and Oceania. The story takes place in Japan.

Millions of books have been written, but only a few are masterpieces. In this article, we’re taking a moment to celebrate some of the books that allow you to visit somewhere new, transporting you to the past, an imagined future, and entirely new worlds.

Recommended articles

NetCredit identified the best-selling books in every country in the world to highlight which works of literature let their settings shine. NetCredit created an algorithm to give each book a score according to its Goodreads rating (about 13,000 books total) then made a series of virtual bookshelves and maps to showcase the top-scoring book set in each country.

Readers' preferences from around the world are as unique as the countries and cultures they represent, with a few similarities in between. However, according to the survey, The Alchemist by Brazilian author Paulo Coelho is the most popular book in Africa. The plot follows an allegorical story of a young Spanish shepherd who travels in search of treasure.

The Alchemist by Brazilian author Paulo Coelho
The Alchemist by Brazilian author Paulo Coelho via Google Images

Americanah by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie also topped the list, in part set in Nigeria. The book tells the story of a young woman departing military-ruled Nigeria for the US, leaving family, friends, lovers, and culture behind.

  • Morocco: “The Alchemist” by Paulo Coelho
  • Algeria: “The Stranger” by Albert Camus
  • Tunisia: “The Tremor of Forgery” by Patricia Highsmith
  • Libya: “In the Country of Men” by Hisham Matar
  • Egypt: “The Throne of Fire” by Rick Riordan
  • Cape Verde: “The Last Will & Testament of Senhor da Silva Araújo” by Germano Almeida
  • The Gambia: “Roots: The Saga of an American Family” by Alex Haley
  • Guinea-Bissau: “The Cobra” by Frederick Forsyth
  • Mali: “Lieutenant de Kouta” y Massa Makan Diabaté
  • Sudan: “What is the What” by Dave Eggers
  • Senegal: “So Long a Letter” by Mariama Ba
  • Sierra Leone: “The Heart of the Matter” by Graham Greene
  • Ivory Coast: “Monnew” by Ahmadou Kourouma
  • Ghana: “All God’s Children Need Traveling Shoes” by Maya Angelou
  • Togo: “Cola-Cola Jazz” by Kangni Alem
  • Benin: “The Viceroy of Ouidah” by Bruce Chatwin
  • Nigeria: “Americanah” by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie
  • Liberia: “Murder in the Cassava Patch” by Bai T. Moore
  • Uganda: “The Last King of Scotland” by Giles Foden
  • Ethiopia: “Cutting for Stone” by Abraham Verghese
  • Rwanda: “Small Country” by Gaël Faye
  • Kenya: “Crocodile Tears” by Anthony Horowitz
  • Democratic Republic of the Congo: “The Poisonwood Bible” by Barbara Kingsolver
  • Tanzania: “The African Queen” by C.S. Forester
  • Angola: “Long Lost” by Harlan Coben
  • Namibia: “The Sound of Thunder: A Courtney Novel 2” by Wilbur Smith
  • Botswana: “The No 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency” by Alexander McCall Smith
  • Zimbabwe: “The Ear, the Eye, and the Arm” by Nancy Farmer
  • Lesotho: “Chaka” by Thomas Mofolo
  • Mozambique: “The Drifters” by James A. Michener
  • South Africa: “The Power of One” by Bryce Courtenay
  • Madagascar: “Flashman’s Lady” by George MacDonald Fraser
  • Mauritius: “The Mauritius Command” by Patrick O’Brian.

Authors:

Victor Oluwole Victor Oluwole Head and Editor at Business Insider Africa

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

10 African countries that offer the highest average monthly salaries, according to available stats

A young African working hard to earn his pay

10 ways Africans can earn in dollars starting today

10 ways Africans can earn in dollars

10 proven ways Africans can make money investing in real estate

10 proven ways Africans can make money investing in real estate

Why is Zimbabwean billionaire Strive Masiyiwa stepping down as Econet Chairman, and what's next for him?

Mr Strive Masiyiwa, who has attained British citizenship was been named the first black billionaire in the United Kingdom.