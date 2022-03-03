Chimamanda Adichie's Americanah is the most iconic Nigerian novel of all time. Here are the top-rated book set in every African country

NetCredit identified the best-selling books in every country in the world to highlight which works of literature let their settings shine. NetCredit created an algorithm to give each book a score according to its Goodreads rating (about 13,000 books total) then made a series of virtual bookshelves and maps to showcase the top-scoring book set in each country.

Readers' preferences from around the world are as unique as the countries and cultures they represent, with a few similarities in between. However, according to the survey, The Alchemist by Brazilian author Paulo Coelho is the most popular book in Africa. The plot follows an allegorical story of a young Spanish shepherd who travels in search of treasure.

Americanah by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie also topped the list, in part set in Nigeria. The book tells the story of a young woman departing military-ruled Nigeria for the US, leaving family, friends, lovers, and culture behind.

Here are the top-rated book set in every African country. You can tour the entire continent with this list without ever leaving home.