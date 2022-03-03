Chimamanda Adichie's Americanah is the most iconic Nigerian novel of all time. Here are the top-rated book set in every African country

NetCredit identified the best-selling books in every country in the world to highlight which works of literature let their settings shine. NetCredit created an algorithm to give each book a score according to its Goodreads rating (about 13,000 books total) then made a series of virtual bookshelves and maps to showcase the top-scoring book set in each country.
Readers' preferences from around the world are as unique as the countries and cultures they represent, with a few similarities in between. However, according to the survey, The Alchemist by Brazilian author Paulo Coelho is the most popular book in Africa. The plot follows an allegorical story of a young Spanish shepherd who travels in search of treasure.
Americanah by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie also topped the list, in part set in Nigeria. The book tells the story of a young woman departing military-ruled Nigeria for the US, leaving family, friends, lovers, and culture behind.
Here are the top-rated book set in every African country. You can tour the entire continent with this list without ever leaving home.
- Morocco: “The Alchemist” by Paulo Coelho
- Algeria: “The Stranger” by Albert Camus
- Tunisia: “The Tremor of Forgery” by Patricia Highsmith
- Libya: “In the Country of Men” by Hisham Matar
- Egypt: “The Throne of Fire” by Rick Riordan
- Cape Verde: “The Last Will & Testament of Senhor da Silva Araújo” by Germano Almeida
- The Gambia: “Roots: The Saga of an American Family” by Alex Haley
- Guinea-Bissau: “The Cobra” by Frederick Forsyth
- Mali: “Lieutenant de Kouta” y Massa Makan Diabaté
- Sudan: “What is the What” by Dave Eggers
- Senegal: “So Long a Letter” by Mariama Ba
- Sierra Leone: “The Heart of the Matter” by Graham Greene
- Ivory Coast: “Monnew” by Ahmadou Kourouma
- Ghana: “All God’s Children Need Traveling Shoes” by Maya Angelou
- Togo: “Cola-Cola Jazz” by Kangni Alem
- Benin: “The Viceroy of Ouidah” by Bruce Chatwin
- Nigeria: “Americanah” by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie
- Liberia: “Murder in the Cassava Patch” by Bai T. Moore
- Uganda: “The Last King of Scotland” by Giles Foden
- Ethiopia: “Cutting for Stone” by Abraham Verghese
- Rwanda: “Small Country” by Gaël Faye
- Kenya: “Crocodile Tears” by Anthony Horowitz
- Democratic Republic of the Congo: “The Poisonwood Bible” by Barbara Kingsolver
- Tanzania: “The African Queen” by C.S. Forester
- Angola: “Long Lost” by Harlan Coben
- Namibia: “The Sound of Thunder: A Courtney Novel 2” by Wilbur Smith
- Botswana: “The No 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency” by Alexander McCall Smith
- Zimbabwe: “The Ear, the Eye, and the Arm” by Nancy Farmer
- Lesotho: “Chaka” by Thomas Mofolo
- Mozambique: “The Drifters” by James A. Michener
- South Africa: “The Power of One” by Bryce Courtenay
- Madagascar: “Flashman’s Lady” by George MacDonald Fraser
- Mauritius: “The Mauritius Command” by Patrick O’Brian.